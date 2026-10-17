Online classes disrupted by ‘poor network’, student wins Rs 14,000 from service provider

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The commission observed that the internet service provider failed to adequately resolve the complainant’s persistent network connectivity issues despite repeated complaints.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiOct 17, 2026 08:00 AM IST
online classes competitive exam preparation internet connection network consumer newsThe commission directed the company to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation and Rs 4,000 towards litigation costs. (AI-generated Image)
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A Chhattisgarh District Consumer Commission has held a telecom and internet service provider company deficient in service for failing to resolve a student’s persistent network issues that disrupted his online classes and advising him to switch providers instead. It directed the company to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation and Rs 4,000 towards litigation costs.

A bench of president Rakesh Pandey and member Churaman Das noted that the complainant, who holds a SIM card, was allegedly not receiving adequate network service from the company, a problem about which he has repeatedly complained.

“Although the company has made some efforts to address the issue, it has also stated that if the complainant is not getting adequate network coverage on its SIM card, he should port his SIM to another company’s network. This prima facie indicates a deficiency in the service provided by the opposite party, as instead of resolving the issue, it advised the complainant to switch to another mobile network provider,” the commission said on October 7.

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The commission noted that the complainant’s documentary evidence, including complaints, network speed tests and screenshots showing online classes failing to run properly, supported his claim of poor connectivity.

Student alleged persistent network connectivity issues

The complainant filed a complaint against the internet service provider, alleging a deficiency in telecommunication services due to persistent network problems in his area.

According to the complaint, a student and regular internet provider company’s customer had been experiencing poor network connectivity, slow internet speeds, call distortion, and frequent signal disruptions since September 2023. He alleged that these issues affected his studies, online classes, downloading of study materials, and preparation for competitive examinations.

The complainant said he first complained to the company’s appellate authority by email on September 21, 2023. The company acknowledged the connectivity problem the following day and stated that resolving it could take around six months.

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However, the problem allegedly persisted despite repeated complaints. In October 2025, the company informed him that optimal coverage was available and promised improvements within 10 days. Following another complaint in January, the company acknowledged that coverage was limited, but the issue remained unresolved.

The internet-provider giant, in its defence, argued that network coverage depended on several technical and geographical factors, including the distance between the customer’s home and the tower. It maintained that it had taken steps to optimise its network and argued that the complainant could switch to another service provider if dissatisfied.

Switching providers can’t replace proper service: Order

The commission observed that the internet service provider failed to adequately resolve the complainant’s persistent network connectivity issues despite repeated complaints.

It noted that the company had acknowledged both connectivity problems and limited coverage, yet the issue continued. Advising the consumer to switch to another service provider instead of resolving the problem amounted to a deficiency in service.

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It held that the company’s own findings of limited coverage strengthened the complaint. The commission therefore found a deficiency in the telecom service and partly allowed the complaint.

Takeaway

The judgement highlighted that telecom service providers must make reasonable efforts to address persistent network complaints rather than simply advise consumers to switch operators. It underscores consumer rights to adequate service and holds companies accountable when acknowledged connectivity issues remain unresolved despite repeated complaints.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Chhattisgarh helpline: 1800-233-3663) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
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Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express (Digital), where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

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