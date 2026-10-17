Online classes disrupted by ‘poor network’, student wins Rs 14,000 from service provider

A Chhattisgarh District Consumer Commission has held a telecom and internet service provider company deficient in service for failing to resolve a student’s persistent network issues that disrupted his online classes and advising him to switch providers instead. It directed the company to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation and Rs 4,000 towards litigation costs.

A bench of president Rakesh Pandey and member Churaman Das noted that the complainant, who holds a SIM card, was allegedly not receiving adequate network service from the company, a problem about which he has repeatedly complained.

“Although the company has made some efforts to address the issue, it has also stated that if the complainant is not getting adequate network coverage on its SIM card, he should port his SIM to another company’s network. This prima facie indicates a deficiency in the service provided by the opposite party, as instead of resolving the issue, it advised the complainant to switch to another mobile network provider,” the commission said on October 7.