Forced to stay on rent, man wins Rs 34 lakh after interior designer fails to complete villa

A man has won Rs 34.26 lakh after the interior design company he had hired to design his villa was held liable for unfair trade practices and deficiency in service by the Visakhapatnam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission II for failing to complete the work even after 11 months and for doing Rs 11 lakh worth of low-quality work.

President G Venkateswari, Members Karaka Ramana Babu and Vijayadurga W were hearing a complaint filed by a doctor claiming that he had signed an agreement of six months with an interior design firm for designing his villa, but the work was of low quality and remained incomplete even after 11 months.

“The evidence placed on record is not rebutted, and expert evidence is also placed in favor of the complainant (the doctor) that the work done was only to the extent of Rs 11 lakh. The opposite parties (interior design company) are at liability to refund the money paid by the complainant, minus the work done by the opposite parties, with interest,” the October 31 order read.

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The doctor claimed that he had hired the interior design company for the interior work of his villa and had paid an advance of Rs 8.50 lakh. The man alleged that on December 11, 2024, he had signed an agreement with the company, as per which the company was supposed to provide design visualisation, interior concepts, technical and working drawings, project supervision, along with execution of flooring, modular kitchen, electrical works, false ceiling, carpentry, fixed furniture, painting, plumbing, sanitary works, doors, and other civil works.

The man stated that the project was to start in December 2024 and be completed within six months for a total cost of Rs 57.46 lakh, apart from consultancy charges at the rate of 7 per cent of the project cost. The man contended that between November 11, 2024 and July 15, 2025, he paid a total of Rs 45 lakh to the company through online

and cash transactions.

According to the man, even after receiving the money, the company executed work only to a limited extent and failed to complete the project even after nearly eleven months from the date of the agreement. The man stated that work such as site leveling, flooring, kitchen works, carpentry, fixed furniture, false ceilings, plumbing, sanitary fittings, painting, and electrical works. glazing, balconies, stairs, puja room, aesthetics, and gardening remained incomplete.

The man also alleged that there were “substantial discrepancies” between the 3D designs and the actual execution, including repeated replacement of wrongly laid tiles, use of inferior and local-grade materials for doors, frames, paneling, ceilings and windows instead of promised factory-made materials, and even use of cardboard panels in place of wood.

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The doctor also said that the work was executed with inferior materials and lacked professional skill and supervision, because of which he had to get all the interiors removed and re-executed at additional expense. The man claimed that the company tarnished his reputation by falsely accusing him of not paying them, which also affected his professional standing as an oncologist.

The counsel appearing for the man submitted that the man had, time and again, demanded the company to complete the work in time and had also asked for the bills for the money he had paid. The counsel stated that the man also asked for an itemised statement of every expenditure relating to the project, which was never given by the company.

The counsel further argued that the man also got the work done by the company evaluated from an expert which arrived at a conclusion that the total work done could be valued at Rs 11.28 lakhs. As per the counsel, the man had to stay in a rented house by paying monthly rent as his home was not handed over by the company.

Observing that even after paying a substantial amount of money to the interior design company, the project remained incomplete, with unfinished tile work, electrical work, and low-quality work in general. Accordingly, the consumer commission dirceted the company to refund Rs 33.71 lakh to the man, along with Rs 50,000 towards compensation for causing mental agony. The company was also ordered to pay Rs 5,000 as litigation costs.

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Takeaway

The ruling establishes the obligation of professionals to ensure that proper services are delivered to the consumers and that the concerns of the consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Andhra Pradesh: 1800-11-4000) and union territories or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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