Mumbai air pollution: High court points to role of nearby cities, asks if there is a Delhi parallel

The Bombay High Court Thursday sought suggestions on air pollution originating from adjoining cities or areas near Mumbai, similar to how activities in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana impact Delhi’s air quality.

The HC also took note of the issue raised by intervenor NGO Vanashakti on the regular movement of trucks carrying large containers from four container depots in the area under the Panvel civic body, causing severe air pollution, and asked the intervenor to make written suggestions to the high-powered committee (HPC) of two former judges on the same for further examination of the matter.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) along with other petitions initiated after taking note of multiple media reports, including The Indian Express series ‘Death by Breath’, which highlighted an “alarming scenario” of air pollution beginning in November 2023.