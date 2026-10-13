State lost Rs 350 crore revenue due to sales ban: Old Monk maker to Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court was recently informed that the Maharashtra State Excise Department suffered an estimated revenue loss of Rs 350 crore, with the Old Monk manufacturer incurring a Rs 50 crore loss, after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) halted the sale of Old Monk in Maharashtra.

The restriction followed an inspection of the company’s plant in Khopoli, Raigad, citing external rum flavouring without explicitly labelling the product as “flavoured rum”. Following the restriction, the Old Monk makers approached the high court seeking quashing of the order in September.

When the matter came up before the bench of the Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna on October 12, Senior Advocate Venkatesh Dhond, representing Old Monk’s manufacturer, Mohan Rocky Springwater Pvt Ltd, told the court that the company incurred a Rs 50 crore loss of profit due to the restriction on sales from its Thane unit, and the state excise lost about Rs 350 crore in revenue. Further, Dhond argued that the restriction left approximately 300 workers idle.