State lost Rs 350 crore revenue due to sales ban: Old Monk maker to Bombay High Court

3 min readNew DelhiOct 13, 2026 05:37 PM IST
The Bombay High Court was recently informed that the Maharashtra State Excise Department suffered an estimated revenue loss of Rs 350 crore, with the Old Monk manufacturer incurring a Rs 50 crore loss, after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) halted the sale of Old Monk in Maharashtra.
The restriction followed an inspection of the company’s plant in Khopoli, Raigad, citing external rum flavouring without explicitly labelling the product as “flavoured rum”. Following the restriction, the Old Monk makers approached the high court seeking quashing of the order in September.
When the matter came up before the bench of the Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna on October 12, Senior Advocate Venkatesh Dhond, representing Old Monk’s manufacturer, Mohan Rocky Springwater Pvt Ltd, told the court that the company incurred a Rs 50 crore loss of profit due to the restriction on sales from its Thane unit, and the state excise lost about Rs 350 crore in revenue. Further, Dhond argued that the restriction left approximately 300 workers idle.
Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna heard the matter on October 12.
‘Made using rum flavouring’: FSSAI informs Bombay High Court Old Monk can’t be sold as rum
Earlier in September, the FSSAI had informed the Bombay High Court that the product could not be sold as rum, as it was made using neutral spirits and rum flavouring. The manufacturer then sought to quash the FSSAI order that restricted the sale of the product.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad had heard the plea filed by makers of Old Monk for quashing the FSSAI order restricting its sale in Maharashtra, following an inspection of the company’s Khopoli (Raigad) plant. The central agency had prohibited the sale of the brand, citing external rum flavouring without explicit labelling as flavoured rum.
On August 31, the bench had refused an immediate interim stay. Following this, the Old Monk manufacturer agreed to modify its packaging labels to prominently display “added flavour” and remove the “7 years old blended” description. It had submitted the modified labels on September 3.
Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Govilkar for FSSAI had objected to the “very description of the product as a rum”. “It cannot be sold as a rum. Neutral spirit added with rum flavours is not a product which can be called as a rum. Terminology used is it mimics as a rum,” Govilkar argued.
The matter will be heard on October 23.