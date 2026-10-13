State lost Rs 350 crore revenue due to sales ban: Old Monk maker to Bombay High Court

Old Monk's Maharashtra sales restriction reportedly caused Rs 350 crore in state excise revenue loss and Rs 50 crore in company losses, Bombay High Court told.

Written by: Somya Panwar
3 min readNew DelhiOct 13, 2026 05:37 PM IST
Old Monk Maharashtra ban, Old Monk FSSAI ban, Bombay High Court Old Monk, Mohan Meakin, Mohan Rocky Springwater Pvt Ltd, FSSAI flavored rum order, Old Monk excise loss, Old Monk Khopoli plant, Maharashtra State Excise revenue loss, Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi, Justice Advait M Sethna, Venkatesh Dhond Old MonkOld Monk was first introduced in India in December 1954, 72 years ago. (Wikimedia Commons)
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The Bombay High Court was recently informed that the Maharashtra State Excise Department suffered an estimated revenue loss of Rs 350 crore, with the Old Monk manufacturer incurring a Rs 50 crore loss, after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) halted the sale of Old Monk in Maharashtra.

The restriction followed an inspection of the company’s plant in Khopoli, Raigad, citing external rum flavouring without explicitly labelling the product as “flavoured rum”. Following the restriction, the Old Monk makers approached the high court seeking quashing of the order in September.

When the matter came up before the bench of the Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna on October 12, Senior Advocate Venkatesh Dhond, representing Old Monk’s manufacturer, Mohan Rocky Springwater Pvt Ltd, told the court that the company incurred a Rs 50 crore loss of profit due to the restriction on sales from its Thane unit, and the state excise lost about Rs 350 crore in revenue. Further, Dhond argued that the restriction left approximately 300 workers idle.

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Chief justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sharma old monk Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna heard the matter on October 12.

‘Made using rum flavouring’: FSSAI informs Bombay High Court Old Monk can’t be sold as rum

Earlier in September, the FSSAI had informed the Bombay High Court that the product could not be sold as rum, as it was made using neutral spirits and rum flavouring. The manufacturer then sought to quash the FSSAI order that restricted the sale of the product.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad had heard the plea filed by makers of Old Monk for quashing the FSSAI order restricting its sale in Maharashtra, following an inspection of the company’s Khopoli (Raigad) plant. The central agency had prohibited the sale of the brand, citing external rum flavouring without explicit labelling as flavoured rum.

On August 31, the bench had refused an immediate interim stay. Following this, the Old Monk manufacturer agreed to modify its packaging labels to prominently display “added flavour” and remove the “7 years old blended” description. It had submitted the modified labels on September 3.

Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Govilkar for FSSAI had objected to the “very description of the product as a rum”. “It cannot be sold as a rum. Neutral spirit added with rum flavours is not a product which can be called as a rum. Terminology used is it mimics as a rum,” Govilkar argued.

The matter will be heard on October 23.

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Somya Panwar
Somya Panwar
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Somya Panwar is a legal journalist at The Indian Express (Digital), where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights. She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life. Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach. Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More

 

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