Left keys in an Ola? Why a consumer court rejected a passenger’s complaint

In June 2026, he left his car keys behind in an Ola cab. He contacted the driver as soon as he realised that his car keys were missing. Two days later, the driver returned his keys. No extra charges were demanded. The man still approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Mumbai, complaining about Ola’s customer support system and his anguish at the responses he received to his grievances and queries.

Months later, the Mumbai consumer forum dismissed his complaint against ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola Cabs), observing that coordinating to return forgotten belongings in a metropolis like Mumbai takes time and cannot inherently be treated as a deficiency in service.