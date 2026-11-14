Left keys in an Ola? Why a consumer court rejected a passenger’s complaint

In June 2026, he left his car keys behind in an Ola cab. He contacted the driver as soon as he realised that his car keys were missing. Two days later, the driver returned his keys. No extra charges were demanded. The man still approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Mumbai, complaining about Ola’s customer support system and his anguish at the responses he received to his grievances and queries.
Months later, the Mumbai consumer forum dismissed his complaint against ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola Cabs), observing that coordinating to return forgotten belongings in a metropolis like Mumbai takes time and cannot inherently be treated as a deficiency in service.
The bench turned down the plea at the admission stage, holding that receiving “generic” customer support responses after an item has been safely returned free of charge was not an unfair trade practice.
“Considering the distances involved in a metropolitan city like Mumbai, the time required to coordinate communication and arrange the return of a forgotten article cannot, by itself, be treated as evidence of deficiency in service,” the bench stated in its order passed on November 3.
What did the complainant allege?
The complaint was filed by a Ghatkopar resident against Ola. In his complaint, he alleged that the company provided generic, ineffective responses, failed to provide basic emergency assistance, and engaged in “unfair trade practices” by not supporting him in retrieving his keys.
The commission rejected the allegations and noted that there was no dispute regarding the ride or fare. In fact, the court noted that the complainant’s belongings were returned to him, for which he did not have to pay any extra charges.
“It is true that a digital platform providing cab-booking services is expected to extend reasonable assistance when a passenger reports an article left behind in a vehicle. However, the mere fact that the complainant was dissatisfied with the nature of the responses received through email, or that the responses were perceived as generic, does not, in the absence of further material establishing a failure to provide reasonable assistance, automatically constitute deficiency in service or an unfair trade practice,” the commission said.
Since there was no evidence that the cab platform deliberately withheld assistance, the bench held that the complaint lacked sufficient grounds for admission and dismissed the complaint.