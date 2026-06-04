Court says people with down syndrome entitled to protections, quashes order denying father guardianship

Kerala High Court ruled that Down Syndrome falls within the ambit of intellectual disability recognised under the National Trust Act.

Written by Aparajita Prasad

Ruling that persons with Down Syndrome are entitled to the protections available under the National Trust for the Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities Act (the Act), 1999, the Kerala High Court has set aside an order rejecting a father’s plea to be appointed legal guardian of his adult daughter who was diagnosed with it.

Justice C S Dias clarified that guardianship applications cannot be rejected merely on the ground that Down Syndrome is not specifically mentioned as a disability under the statute.

“The statutory scheme envisages scrutiny of the application, collection of relevant materials, assessment of the person with a disability, and ascertainment of whether the person in need of care requires a guardian. None of the above mandatory requirements contemplated under the Statute appears to have been complied with by the 1st respondent,” the June 3 order said.