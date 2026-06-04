Court says people with down syndrome entitled to protections, quashes order denying father guardianship

Written by Aparajita Prasad
Ruling that persons with Down Syndrome are entitled to the protections available under the National Trust for the Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities Act (the Act), 1999, the Kerala High Court has set aside an order rejecting a father’s plea to be appointed legal guardian of his adult daughter who was diagnosed with it.
Justice C S Dias clarified that guardianship applications cannot be rejected merely on the ground that Down Syndrome is not specifically mentioned as a disability under the statute.
“The statutory scheme envisages scrutiny of the application, collection of relevant materials, assessment of the person with a disability, and ascertainment of whether the person in need of care requires a guardian. None of the above mandatory requirements contemplated under the Statute appears to have been complied with by the 1st respondent,” the June 3 order said.
The court observed that the communication rejecting the father’s plea was arbitrary, demonstrated a lack of proper consideration of the relevant material, the court said.
The court found that the authority had rejected the application without following the procedure prescribed under the Act, the Rules, and the Regulations.
In light of the statutory provisions, medical literature and disability certificates issued by competent authorities, the court found that the district collector’s conclusion that Down Syndrome did not fall within the scope of the Act was erroneous.
The court noted that none of the mandatory requirements prescribed under the statute had been complied by the district collector while deciding the application.
Examining the provisions of the Act, the court noted that the statute covered persons with intellectual disabilities and provided a mechanism for the appointment of guardians when necessary.
The court also referred to the guidelines issued under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which recognise intellectual disability as a specified disability requiring evaluation and certification.
Further, the court relied on medical literature, including the IAP Handbook of Development and Behavioural Pediatrics, which identifies Down syndrome as the most common genetic cause of intellectual disability.
Taking note of the disability certificates placed on record, the court found that the petitioner’s daughter had been certified as having intellectual disability attributable to Down Syndrome.
The court therefore held that the district collector’s conclusion was unsustainable.
Final Directions
The court quashed the communication, rejecting the guardianship application, and directed the district collector and competent authority to reconsider the father’s application in accordance with the law.
The court directed the exercise to be completed within three months.
(Aparajita Prasad is an intern with The Indian Express)