‘Offer, discount not same’: Delhi High Court cancels liquor company’s trademark rejection

The ADS Group of companies is one of the fastest growing liquor conglomerates in Indian alcohol beverage space.

The Delhi High Court has directed the trademark authority to reconsider the application filed by ADS Spirits, a liquor conglomerate in the Indian alcohol beverage industry, to register the term “OFFER”, and observed that “offer” is not the same as “discount” and should be assessed on its distinctiveness.

Justice Jyoti Singh observed that the word ‘offer’ is ordinarily not used as a standalone word when the message is to give a discount and is often qualified with words ‘special’, ‘limited’, ‘exclusive’, ‘holiday’.

“In fact, even the finding of the respondent (trademark authority) that OFFER indicates a discount and hence not unique is also not totally correct. Offer and discount are not synonymous. An offer is a proposal or invitation to transact,” the July 21 order said.