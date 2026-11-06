Offences against women on rise, strong action needed: Himachal Pradesh High Court

Saying that offences against women are increasing and that courts must send a strong message through their sentences, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has upheld a man’s one-year jail term for outraging a woman’s modesty.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla, while rejecting the man’s plea, said his actions would “shock the sense of decency of a woman”. The court also said that the one-year jail term was not too harsh given the circumstances of the case.

“The appellate court had rightly held that the offences involving women are on the rise and a deterrent view has to be taken. Considering the circumstances in which the offences were committed, the sentence of one year cannot be said to be excessive. ,” the November 2 order read.

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A couple reaches the spot, accused flees

The woman claimed that she had gone to the jungle to fetch grass in December 2009. She was returning home with the grass at around 9.30 am when the accused called out to her, prompting her to stop. The accused allegedly asked her to take Rs 100 and accompany him to the jungle, and caught hold of her hand. She shouted for help, following which a couple arrived at the spot. The accused allegedly fled on seeing them.

She narrated the incident to her husband after returning home, following which the matter was reported to the police. The accused was booked for outraging the woman’s modesty. The trial court sentenced him to one year of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla noted that the woman claimed that she had gone to the jungle to fetch grass in December 2009. Justice Rakesh Kainthla noted that the woman claimed that she had gone to the jungle to fetch grass in December 2009.

Aggrieved by the order, the man approached the sessions court, which upheld the trial court’s decision. The sessions court observed that offences against women were increasing and that a “deterrent” sentence was warranted. It also held that the one-year sentence could not be considered excessive.

The accused subsequently approached the high court by filing the present revision plea.

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Arguments

The man, through senior advocate N S Chandel, argued that the other courts have not properly appreciated the material on record. It was argued that the defence taken by the accused, that there was a money dispute between the woman’s husband and the accused, was proved on record, yet the trial and sessions courts did not consider the same.

On the contrary, additional advocate general P K Nadda, argued that there was no evidence of the fact that the accused had to take money from the woman’s husband and sought dismissal of this revision plea.

‘Outraged modesty’

The high court mentioned that the suggestions put to the woman that the accused had to take money from her husband and that she had filed a false case at the instance of her husband were denied by her. “A denied suggestion does not amount to any proof and cannot be used for discarding the informant (woman)’s testimony,” it added.

The high court further observed that the trial court had rightly concluded that the accused’s act of offering money to the woman, catching hold of her hand and asking her to accompany him to the jungle amounted to outraging her modesty.

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Dismissing the revision plea, the high court held that in view of the circumstances in which the offence was committed, the one-year sentence could not be said to be excessive.