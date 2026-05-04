Offences committed as minor cannot be used for preventive detention: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court has ruled that preventive detention orders cannot be issued relying on cases where a detenue has committed the offences when he was a minor.
Justice Anu Shivaraman and Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju, in their April 29 order, said, “The very fact that those offences were taken into consideration for the purpose of arriving at the subjective satisfaction as to the detention of the detenue by itself would vitiate the Order of Detention and will go against the very purpose of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 24 thereof.”
The mother of a 19-year-old boy had approached the court seeking to quash the detention order passed under the provisions of the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum Grabbers and Video or Audio Pirates Act, 1985.
Senior Advocate Hasmath Pasha and Advocate Kariappa N A, appearing for the petitioner mother, argued that many of the offences taken into account to pass the Order of Detention were committed when the detenue was a minor. They argued that in view of provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, specifically Section 24 thereof, there can be no detention based on offences committed by a person below the age of 18 years.
Special Public Prosecutor B A Belliappa opposed the petition, saying the detenue is habitually indulging in serious criminal and anti-social activities involving offences of murder, attempt to murder, assault, and obstruction of public servants, among others, thereby disturbing public peace and creating fear and insecurity among the general public.
The bench in its order noted that on December 11, 2025, when the order of detention was passed, the detenue was 19 years old. The court emphasised that in some of the cases which were relied upon to arrive at the subjective satisfaction that the preventive detention was required, the detenue was below the age of 18 as on the date of commission of the offence.
The court referred to Section 24 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which provides that only in cases of a child who has completed or is above the age of 16 years and has committed a heinous offence and has been tried as an adult, the details of the conviction can be retained, and that too, only by the children’s court.
The bench, thereafter, held, “The detention order under challenge in this writ petition cannot be sustained. The detention order is accordingly set aside. The detenue shall be enlarged and set at liberty, in case, his detention is not required in any other pending case.”