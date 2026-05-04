Offences committed as minor cannot be used for preventive detention: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court has ruled that preventive detention orders cannot be issued relying on cases where a detenue has committed the offences when he was a minor.

Justice Anu Shivaraman and Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju, in their April 29 order, said, “The very fact that those offences were taken into consideration for the purpose of arriving at the subjective satisfaction as to the detention of the detenue by itself would vitiate the Order of Detention and will go against the very purpose of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 24 thereof.”

The mother of a 19-year-old boy had approached the court seeking to quash the detention order passed under the provisions of the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum Grabbers and Video or Audio Pirates Act, 1985.