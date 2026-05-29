Took all precautions; junked NEET after inputs of malpractice: NTA to Supreme Court

Testing agency tells SC May 3 exam had biometrics, AI surveillance, 1.85 lakh CCTV cameras, a five-tier monitoring system across the country.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 29, 2026 02:21 PM IST
The agency has argued that the decision to cancel the examination itself reflects the seriousness with which it viewed the allegations.The agency has argued that the decision to cancel the examination itself reflects the seriousness with which it viewed the allegations. (File Photo)
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has told the Supreme Court that it was forced to cancel NEET-UG 2026 after receiving inputs of alleged malpractice just days after the examination – even though it had taken steps including deploying Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, AI-assisted CCTV surveillance, mobile jammers at every examination centre and a five-tier monitoring system across the country.

In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court ahead of Friday’s hearing on pleas seeking the restructuring or replacement of the NTA, the agency has sought to demonstrate that it implemented sweeping reforms following the NEET controversy of 2024, and that the examination held on May 3 this year was conducted under what it describes as the most stringent security architecture in the history of the test.

The affidavit comes days after a Bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe remarked that it was “sad that NTA has not learned lessons from the earlier NEET paper leak” while hearing petitions filed by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and the United Doctors Front (UDF).

Also Read | Some NEET candidates had to part with original documents, pay later: CBI probe

At the heart of the NTA’s defence is a detailed account of the reforms it says were implemented under the supervision of a High-Powered Steering Committee headed by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan.

The committee, constituted by the Ministry of Education in November 2024 after a High-Level Committee of Experts submitted 101 recommendations on examination reforms, continues to function and monitor implementation of those recommendations, the agency has said.

The affidavit states that the committee met repeatedly to review examination security, infrastructure and long-term reforms, including the possibility of shifting NEET from pen-and-paper mode to a computer-based format.
According to the NTA, the May 3 examination was conducted at 5,432 centres across India and 14 centres abroad, with more than 22 lakh candidates appearing. The agency said the exam was held under a vastly strengthened security regime involving multiple layers of authentication and surveillance.

Candidates underwent Aadhaar-based biometric verification, including fingerprint authentication, live photograph capture and QR-code-based validation at examination centres. Any mismatch in facial recognition or Aadhaar authentication triggered immediate alerts to a central command centre and city-level authorities, the affidavit states. A hologram was affixed to the admit card after successful authentication.

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The NTA further told the court that face authentication had been introduced at the registration stage and that a two-layer frisking mechanism was adopted, with state police conducting checks outside centres and NTA personnel carrying out a second round of screening inside examination venues using tens of thousands of handheld metal detectors.

Also Read | NEET UG 2026: NTA extends deadline to submit bank details for fee refund till June 22

To prevent electronic cheating, mobile jammers were installed at all 5,432 centres. Approximately 1.85 lakh CCTV cameras were deployed across examination halls, strong rooms, biometric counters, entry gates and corridors, with feeds monitored centrally and shared with district administrations and the Ministry of Education. AI tools were used to analyse the footage for signs of malpractice and unfair means.

The affidavit also details a five-tier monitoring architecture comprising NTA observers at centres, district-level coordination committees, state-level monitoring hubs located in higher educational institutions, a national command-and-control room in Delhi and an inter-departmental control room in the Ministry of Education.

Question paper security, according to the agency, was also overhauled. Multiple sets of question papers were prepared, special lengthy codes replaced the traditional A-B-C-D series, printing facilities were placed under enhanced surveillance, and question paper trunks were transported under a chain-of-custody protocol involving India Post, Central Armed Police Forces and district police escorts. Confidential operations were conducted in insulated rooms with no internet or mobile access, while questions were stored in encrypted formats.

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The NTA further highlighted that 99.5 per cent of examination centres were government institutions and that 621 District-Level Coordination Committees headed by District Magistrates had been operationalised across the country to oversee examination preparedness and security. Yet, despite this elaborate framework, the agency told the court that the examination ultimately had to be scrapped.

Also Read | Government looks at involving Air Force for safe transport of NEET papers

According to the timeline set out in the affidavit, NEET-UG 2026 was conducted on May 3 under “full security protocol”. On the evening of May 7, NTA received inputs regarding alleged malpractice linked to the examination. The following morning, it escalated the matter to central agencies for independent verification and action. Based on findings shared by investigative agencies, the examination was subsequently cancelled and the matter referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a comprehensive probe.

The agency has argued that the decision to cancel the examination itself reflects the seriousness with which it viewed the allegations.

“The cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 03.05.2026, and the reference of the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 12.05.2026 for investigation, are themselves illustrative of the seriousness with which the Answering Respondent and the Government of India view examination integrity,” the affidavit states.

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The affidavit states that among all major NTA examinations, NEET remains the only test still conducted in pen-and-paper mode and that the expert committee had specifically recommended transitioning it to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format along with multi-session testing. The agency informed the court that the transition would be implemented from the next examination cycle in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission.

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Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

 

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