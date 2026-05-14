Replace NTA, hold exam under judicial supervision: Key ask of medical body in Supreme Court post NEET-UG paper leak

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on May 13 moved the Supreme Court seeking reforms in the NEET-UG examination system. (Image generated using AI)

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on May 13 moved the Supreme Court seeking reforms in the NEET-UG examination system after the cancellation of the 2026 medical entrance examination over allegations of paper leak.

The petition filed through advocate Tanvi Dubey has sought multiple directions, including replacing or fundamentally restructuring the National Testing Agency (NTA) and reconducting the exam under a judicially appointed high-powered committee.

Here is a list of important directions sought by the medical body in its plea before Apex Court-

Replace or fundamentally restructure the NTA with a more robust, technologically advanced and autonomous body for conducting NEET.

Appointment of a high-powered monitoring committee chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge, a cybersecurity expert, and a forensic scientist, to supervise the re-conduct of NEET-UG 2026, until the NEIC is formally constituted to oversee the re-examination.

Direct NTA or the newly appointed exam conducting body to strictly comply with the report of Radha Krishna committee.

Re-conduct the NEET-UG 2026 examination under strict scrutiny of judicially appointed high powered committee until the proposed NEIC or an interim oversight committee constituted by the Supreme Court verifies and certifies the security of the revised examination process.

Mandating the “digital locking” of question papers and a transition to a “Computer Based Test” (CBT) model, as suggested in the aftermath of previous leaks, to eliminate the physical chain-of-custody risks.

Direct CBI to file a status report regarding the investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, including the network identified, arrests made, persons charged, and progress of prosecution.

‘Systemic failure’

In its plea FAIMA, has submitted that the widespread paper leak and subsequent cancellation of the NEET-UG examination reflected a systemic failure on the part of the NTA.