NTA said timelines are ‘sacrosanct’, but Delhi High Court rescues student after her CUET UG 2026 fee bounced back

The Delhi High Court allowed the petition and directed the authority to take every necessary step to facilitate the petitioner's participation in the CUET UG exam. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi High Court recently allowed a student to appear in the CUET UG 2026 examination after her application fee payment bounced back due to a technical issue, observing that she was neither “blocking any seat” nor gaining any “unfair advantage” over other candidates.

Justice Jasmeet Singh was hearing the plea filed by the minor student and observed that the non-payment of the fee due to the amount being refunded two days later was not attributable to any fault on the part of the petitioner and could, at best, be treated as a “technical irregularity.”

The Delhi High Court was hearing the petition seeking permission for the minor to complete the registration process and appear in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), scheduled between May 11 and May 31.