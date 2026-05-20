NTA said timelines are ‘sacrosanct’, but Delhi High Court rescues student after her CUET UG 2026 fee bounced back

The Delhi High Court recently allowed a student to appear in the CUET UG 2026 examination after her application fee payment bounced back due to a technical issue, observing that she was neither “blocking any seat” nor gaining any “unfair advantage” over other candidates.
Justice Jasmeet Singh was hearing the plea filed by the minor student and observed that the non-payment of the fee due to the amount being refunded two days later was not attributable to any fault on the part of the petitioner and could, at best, be treated as a “technical irregularity.”
The Delhi High Court was hearing the petition seeking permission for the minor to complete the registration process and appear in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), scheduled between May 11 and May 31.
“To my mind, the petitioner has a prima facie case as in the present factual matrix, the petitioner is not blocking a seat of any candidate nor is getting any unfair advantage over any student. At this preliminary stage of the process, the oversight/ the mistake of the petitioner will only cause administrative disturbance, if any, to respondent No. 2/NTA,” the May 13 order read.
Justice Jasmeet Singh noted that the bank statement also showed that the said payment was refunded on January 29.
‘She completed the registration’
The court noted that the bank statement of the petitioner’s father, through which the payment was made, showed that the payment was made by the petitioner on January 27, and an amount of Rs 1,800 was also deducted.
However, the court noted that the bank statement also showed that the said payment was refunded on January 29.
The court pointed out that the fact remains that the petitioner completed the registration from her side by making the payment in due time.
The court further added that the petitioner should have been cautious with respect to her application form and revisited the portal to confirm the registration.
The Delhi High Court, though, added that the petitioner did pay the application form fee within the timeline, which cannot be ignored, and the bounce back of the said amount cannot be said to be her fault.
The high court allowed the petition and directed the authority to take every necessary step to facilitate the petitioner’s participation in the CUET UG exam.
Money bounced back
It was placed on record that the petitioner is a minor and is represented through her father and natural guardian. The petitioner applied to get admission in undergraduate courses in Indian universities.
It was noted by the court that the CUET UG is to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from May 11 to May 31, and the online application for its registration was initially open from Jan 3 to Jan 30, which was subsequently extended from February 23 to 26.
It was claimed that the minor applied for the registration on January 27 and completed the application process and paid the requisite fee of Rs 1,800, and as per the petitioner, at the time of payment, the portal reflected a “payment successful” and no message, alert or email was sent.
It was further added that on April 5, the minor logged into the portal and found out that her application was marked as incomplete due to non-payment.
On verification, it was found out that the payment amount of Rs 1,800 got bounced back to the account on January 29 and went unnoticed by the minor and her father due to being a small amount.
Consequently, the minor made a representation on April 8 to the authority concerned seeking resolution of her application and also informed NTA about the submission of her application and the technical glitch. She allegedly requested to allow her to complete the application and repay the fee amount. However, the same was not responded to.
Aggrieved by the same, she filed this plea in the Delhi High Court.
Story continues below this ad
Personal hardship can’t be considered
Appearing for the NTA, advocate Vikrant Nilesh Goyal opposed the petition and stated that the timelines are sacrosanct and are meant to be scrupulously followed, and the timelines given in the information bulletin are peremptory norms.
He added that the minor had ample opportunity to complete the application and submit the fees during the extension periods, and her fault cannot be construed as a breach of fundamental rights.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
Expertise
Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen.
Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on:
Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts.
Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy.
Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More