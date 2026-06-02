NSUI moves Delhi High Court seeking probe into CBSE’s on-screen marking system

The plea has alleged that technical glitches, scanning defects, portal failures under the digital evaluation system have adversely affected lakhs of students across the country. (Image generated using AI)

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has approached the Delhi High Court alleging large-scale irregularities in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for evaluating Class 12 board examination answer sheets.

In a public interest petition (PIL) filed through its national president Vinod Jhakhar, the plea has alleged that technical glitches, scanning defects, portal failures and inadequate grievance redressal mechanisms under the digital evaluation system have adversely affected lakhs of students across the country.

Seeking the relief, the NSUI has asked the Delhi High Court to direct CBSE to keep the verification and re-evaluation portal open for an additional month, permit manual rechecking and physical verification of answer sheets where disputes arise, and order an independent inquiry into the alleged irregularities, technical deficiencies and grievance-handling failures associated with the OSM system.