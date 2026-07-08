NRI daughter gets access to ailing mother who shows ‘thumbs-up’ on video call in court

Unable to speak, the elderly woman responded with a thumbs-up gesture when asked if she wished to go with her daughter, the court noted. (Image generated using AI)

The Madras High Court has allowed a woman to visit her 79-year-old mother who was unable to speak but indicated through a “thumbs-up” that she wished to meet her daughter. The order came in a plea alleging that the woman’s brother had removed their mother from a rehabilitation centre without consent and illegally detained her.

A bench of Justices A D Jagadish Chandira and R Poornima directed the police to verify the elderly woman’s medical treatment and caregiving arrangements while ensuring the daughter’s access to her mother.

“Keelambakkam Police Station informed that the alleged detenu is unable to speak and that she is able to respond only through gestures. We enquired…whether she is willing to go with her daughter and she expressed her willingness by showing ‘thumbs up’ and again when we asked…whether she is willing to stay with the third respondent for which she responded by showing ‘thumbs up’,” the July 6 order stated.