Have notified SOP for pregnant minor rape survivors: State to Karnataka High Court

The SOP aims to ensure early detection of pregnancies, counselling and timely medical intervention for minor survivors in sexual assault cases.

Written by: Somya Panwar
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 12, 2026 04:20 PM IST
Karnataka High Court, pregnancies, 32 weeks pregnancy termination, SOP for underage pregnancies, sexual assault survivor abortion, Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav, Article 21 reproductive rights, Child Welfare Committee surrender adoption, Minor pregnancy termination legal framework, District Child Protection Coordination Committee, Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights IndiaThe Karnataka High Court said If termination is not possible or if the foetus is born alive following termination, and the child-mother wishes to surrender the baby, the CWC must follow the procedures for declaring the child legally free for adoption. (File photo)
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The Karnataka High Court was recently informed that the state government had notified a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), a legal framework where multiple state actors could come together to deal with pregnancy cases of minor sexual assault survivors who are either “silenced by fear of societal shaming and stigma” or are unaware of their legal right to terminate pregnancy.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav disposed of the petition on October 7, holding that the “matter does not call for further adjudication.”

The case emerged from a plea filed by a 16-year-old girl, represented by her mother, who approached the Karnataka High Court seeking termination of pregnancy at around 32 weeks. The court had then passed directions seeking suggestions from the survivor, the state, and the Amicus Curiae to formulate an SOP that would establish a procedure to prevent pregnancies resulting from sexual assault, guide police response, provide counselling and facilitate the victim to undergo a safe termination of pregnancy procedure. The state prepared a draft and gazetted the SOP on July 31. 

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Noting that the termination procedure was undertaken on medical advice, but the foetus was born alive, the court observed that the girl did not intend to “retain the custody of the child and has decided to give up custody to the State,” and held that necessary directions may be required to ensure that the right to life of the foetus is honoured.

System to track early pregnancies

Monitoring of compliance with the SOP, challenges and grievances related to early detection and prompt responses to pregnancies will be done by the state-level committee and at the district level by the District-level Child Protection Coordination Committee (DCPC), and the SOP will be reviewed and updated on an annual basis by the state-level committee, the court said. 

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav said district magistrates are empowered to act on grievances against Child Welfare Committees, police and the medical board in respect of delays and irregularities under the SOP.

Advocate Rithika Ravikumar, appearing for the girl, had submitted that not allowing her to terminate the pregnancy would be a violation of the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, including the Right to Reproductive Freedom and Bodily Autonomy, Right to Privacy and Liberty while approaching the court. 

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It was also submitted that continued pregnancy results in her reliving the trauma of sexual assault and harms her mental health, thereby threatening her life and accordingly, has sought intervention by the court to enable termination of pregnancy. 

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Termination allowed

If termination is not possible or if the foetus is born alive, the court held that if the child-mother wishes to surrender the baby, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) must follow the procedures for surrender and for declaring the child legally free for adoption. The court added that it should extend necessary care and support to the baby until it can be transferred to the Specialised Adoption Agency as directed by the CWC or handed over to the parent or guardian of the survivor, as the case may be.

The court directed the state government to bear all expenses for the care of the infant if it has been surrendered for adoption or if the child-mother is declared a child in need of care and protection. 

Emphasising the responsibilities of the Education Department, the court directed it to enhance awareness and access of children (5-18 years) of all genders to sexual and reproductive health rights, information and services in schools, childcare institutions, adolescent-friendly health clinics, and community settings. All materials should be accessible to children with disabilities, including intellectual disabilities.

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The court also directed that the intent and wish of the child to terminate the pregnancy be recorded in writing. The child’s own informed choice and consent are paramount and must be respected, free from coercion from family, guardians, or institutional authorities, it said.

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Somya Panwar
Somya Panwar
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Somya Panwar is a legal journalist at The Indian Express (Digital), where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights. She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life. Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach. Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More

 

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