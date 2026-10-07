Nothing left in democracy if institutions are undermined: Former judge Sanjib Banerjee

At the heart of the controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a simple question – who must prove that a person has the right to vote in a democracy like India? In an exclusive discussion with The Indian Express, former Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee says the Election Commission has fundamentally got it wrong by placing the burden on voters. Underlining that this requires a “course correction”, he says the poll panel must instead follow Articles 325 and 326 of the Constitution, where every citizen who has attained the age of 18 is entitled to vote unless disqualified.

While hearing petitions against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and examining the functioning of the poll panel, the Supreme Court recently clarified that it had not approved changes to Form 6, which new voters are required to fill. Banerjee, who has also served as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, argues that the dispute over Form 6 is part of a wider concern about constitutional safeguards and public trust in electoral institutions.

He adds that while the apex court had affirmed the SIR process, it had not examined or approved the specific forms or other modalities of the exercise.

Edited excerpts:

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What is the significance of the Supreme Court’s statement?

Sanjib Banerjee: My information is based on news reports, both in the print and digital media, and I haven’t actually seen the order of the Supreme Court. But from what I’m given to understand, the Supreme Court wanted clarity on whether the critical decisions were taken by the Election Commission unanimously or whether they were taken only by the Chief Election Commissioner. The Supreme Court, apparently, also indicated that the majority rule had to prevail as far as the Election Commission was concerned, and said that it would not stop overturning decisions that may not have been taken by the majority.

Finally, the Supreme Court said that it had not expressly approved or upheld the changes made to Form 6. A press release had been issued by the Election Commission prior to the hearing, probably a few days ago, to the effect that the Supreme Court had upheld the changes made to Form 6. Probably what was misleading about the press release was that the Supreme Court affirmed the process of SIR, but did not go into the nitty-gritty of the forms or the other things, and that was sought to be kind of presented as the Supreme Court having upheld or approved the entire modality of the exercise.

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From what I have been given to understand from press reports, particularly the report published in The Indian Express, is that the two other election commissioners pointed out to the Chief Election Commissioner that it was within the government’s domain to prepare the form, and the Election Commission could not suo motu alter its contents. And that primarily appears to be the bone of contention.

The modified Form 6 is a cause for real heartburn and is at the heart of what we are calling “disenfranchisement of a large number of the citizens” of this country, because if you’re a citizen, you’re entitled to vote.

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The most important thing which has happened, and which requires course correction, is the Election Commissioner or the Election Commission, quite wrongly and illegally putting the burden on the citizen to prove that he has a right to vote, rather than following Articles 325 and 326 of the Constitution, where every citizen who’s attained the age of 18 is entitled to vote unless disqualified by the Constitution or by any law brought by the appropriate legislature.

The Supreme Court stressed on Article 324 and Section 21 (3) of the Representation of the People Act to uphold the SIR exercise. Can that be invoked for any changes in Form 6, or can only the government do it?

Sanjib Banerjee: Every judgment has a ratio decidendi (reasoning), which is the exact issue or the point of law which is decided in that case. And the long and short of the Supreme Court judgment on the SIR was that the Election Commission had due authority to conduct such an SIR so that the integrity of the voting system could be maintained. Nowhere in that judgment is the procedure actually adopted, the questions which have been put up, the various forms; nowhere in that judgment is there any discussion regarding this or any approval of the forms or the modalities.

It was only on the process, and that process the Election Commission has due authority to do. There’s no doubt that the Election Commission has the authority to do it. But if it is in the government’s domain to indicate what the contents of any form would be, then, as the two other election commissioners have reportedly pointed out to the Chief Election Commissioner, the Chief Election Commissioner should probably have waited for the government to make that change and not gone by a unilateral kind of exercise of his position to bring about that change in the form.

This is particularly harsh.

What happens now?

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Sanjib Banerjee: There are many other aspects which have to be taken into consideration. You can’t expect a verdict coming out on day one when the petition is lodged or taken up for the first time. We are not talking about any other office. It’s an institution which is a watchdog, and we are talking of the head of that institution. Before the Supreme Court takes any step, it has to be absolutely sure; it has to go through the records, and that is exactly what the Supreme Court is doing. Now, we cannot analyse every day’s hearing and say that this is what ought to be done, this is what should have been done.

The court functions on the basis of records and after giving reasonable opportunity to all concerned to be heard. That process takes time. It’s not a quick-fix solution. It’s not AI coming in, and you press a button, and you get the answer. This will take time, and the Supreme Court has taken up the matter. I’m sure that all aspects will now be looked into.

There are certain other features, such as the split verdict, which has been referred to, or has been required to be referred to a Constitution bench. There are certain disturbing features pertaining to that, but I am confident that at the end of the day, the Supreme Court will deliver as it has in the past and uphold what is right.

The Supreme Court does not go by public view or public perception or by any wave. It goes by what is constitutionally and legally correct, and that is the approach that should always be there. If those other little things, niggles were not there, it would have been better.

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But when question marks are raised regarding people in high places, you cannot always be sure because sometimes it’s motivated, and at other times they may even be genuine. We don’t have those levels of kind of morality or high conduct that ought to be expected of people in such places. The less controversy about that office, which is the watchdog, it’s the basic thing for a democracy: the right of the people to choose their own government.

On Bengal elections…

Sanjib Banerjee: If there’s anything like what is being said about the West Bengal election, that the number of people who were left out may have changed the course of elections… I know in my home constituency of Bhabanipur, where the margin was only 15,000, there were about 40,000 or 44,000 voters left out.

Some may genuinely have been non-existent voters, or dead persons, or other people, but the number of people was so large that it could have made a difference if all had participated. More disturbingly, in that constituency, more than 40 per cent of the voters excluded belong to the Muslim community, though the overall percentage of the Muslim community in that constituency is 24 per cent. These do raise some pertinent questions.

They raise some other things that are not good optics. For instance, some Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were burnt (when a government building in Kolkata caught fire in June), and there was a fire on the fourth and fifth floors. The other floors escaped. There was a fire on the ninth and tenth floors, and between 2,500 and 4,000 EVM machines were burnt. That evidence is lost.

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The chief electoral officer was catapulted to the state’s chief secretary, and one of the election observers became a special advisor to the chief minister. These are not good for democracy. People should eschew such steps that erode confidence in the system.

We are all a sum of the systems and the institutions that are there to govern us. They are there to care for us. They are there to uphold the laws and the Constitution, and these do not augur well for the future. I’m not imputing any motives to anybody; if these were not there, it would have been much better. We have taken great pride despite being a new republic.

Despite all the problems that we have had – the poverty that we inherited at Independence – we were not a banana republic. We have never had a coup; we have never had this kind of rigging on a mass scale. Accidental omissions are there, but the system is being kind of taken over; this feeling of the possibility. I’m not saying it happened. It may not have happened. God willing, it never happens. But if some people get this feeling, that by itself is not good for a democracy.

Most importantly, when we talk of our institutions, we must be respectful. We must use temperate language and not let emotions or anger or anything get the better of us. At the end of the day, if these institutions are undermined, there is nothing left in democracy.