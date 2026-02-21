‘Not seeking post of MD’: Orissa High Court cites ‘Wren and Martin’ to slam centre’s denial of railway jobs

The Orissa High Court has dismissed the Centre’s challenge to a CAT order directing the extension of recruitment benefits to Group D railway substitutes. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: Observing that the applicants are not claiming the posts of the “managing director of the railway”, the Orissa High Court has dismissed the Centre’s challenge to a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order directing the extension of recruitment benefits to Group D railway substitutes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

A division bench of Justices Krishna Shripad Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash was hearing a plea by the centre challenging a CAT order that directed the government to extend benefits to a group of applicants who applied for the post in the year 1990.

The bench noted that the document produced by the government did not provide textual support for the rescission of the entire scheme.