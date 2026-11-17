Calling an unreceived phone call an “omission” and not an intentional act, the Calcutta High Court has quashed an FIR filed by a wife against her husband, accusing him of subjecting her to cruelty because he did not pick up her phone calls.

Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta was hearing a plea filed by a husband seeking quashing of the FIR, claiming that when the complaint was filed, he was pursuing higher studies for which he lived outside the state.

“The complaint itself shows that the petitioner was not at the matrimonial home on maximum time: the complainant says she asked her mother-in-law when he would return. That he was away from home, and that he was pursuing higher studies outside West Bengal, is the natural explanation for a call going unanswered. A student may be in class, in an examination, or otherwise engaged or out of reach. A call left unreceived is, by itself, an omission and not an act of wilful conduct,” the November 16 order read.

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The high court also observed that even if the calls made by the wife went unanswered, such conduct could be a reason for “marital discontent”, but it could not be said to be of a nature that would “drive a woman to suicide or to cause grave injury or danger to her life, limb or health, whether mental or physical.”

The couple got married in March 2017, and according to the wife, a few months after the marriage, the husband and in-laws physically and mentally tortured her and drove her out with her minor son. The wife also alleged frequent quarrels with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, and when the complainant called her husband, who resides outside West Bengal, he did not pick up the phone.

Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta stated that the husband not answering the wife’s phone call would not be cruelty. Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta stated that the husband not answering the wife’s phone call would not be cruelty.

The wife also claimed that the mother-in-law and sister-in-law always forced her to do all household work and, after she left the matrimonial home, did not even allow her to take the important documents, while the husband continued to ignore her phone calls. Aggrieved by the actions of her husband and in-laws, the wife filed a police complaint and a domestic violence case. A chargesheet was subsequently filed in the trial court on July 22, 2021.

On the other hand, the husband contended that the wife was a quarrelsome lady and always harassed his mother, forcing her to meet her demands, and, being aggrieved by the continuous harassment by the wife, his mother had also filed a plea under the Domestic Violence Act.

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According to the order, the mother-in-law and the sister-in-law separately approached the high court seeking quashing of the FIR, and eventually the court quashed the case against both the women, observing that the allegations against them were general and vague. Consequently, the husband approached the high court, challenging the continuation of the case against him.

‘Uncover real truth’

Advocates Sabir Ahmed and Partha Sarathi Sarkar, appearing for the husband, argued that the husband was “innocent” and was not involved in any of the allegations. The counsel stated that the police had straightaway written an FIR against the husband without any investigation or primary inquiry.

The counsel submitted that neither the husband nor his relatives had made any demand for dowry that would cause the wife to commit suicide or would cause mental or physical harassment. The counsel stated that the wife had not given any specific incident of physical or mental torture.

The counsel contended that the husband was outside West Bengal, pursuing higher studies, and that not picking up calls should not be treated as an offence. The counsel also urged that the high court had already quashed the case against the mother-in-law and the sister-in-law.

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Public Prosecutor Kallol Mondal, appearing for the state, opposed the plea of the husband and submitted that the husband must face trial and that the wife should be given an opportunity to “uncover the real truth”.

The high court noted that the wife had neither mentioned in her complaint how many calls were made, on which dates, or for what urgent purpose, nor had she stated she was ever in danger, ill, or in need of urgent help.

The bench was of the view that the husband was out of station for his study purposes on the date of filing the complaint and that he might have been busy in his studies or any other urgent work. The court stated that “not picking of phone calls from the wife would not, by any stretch of imagination, constitute cruelty”.

Accordingly, the high court quashed the FIR and all related criminal proceedings.