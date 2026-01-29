‘Not just leaving house’: Jharkhand High Court explains why simply moving out doesn’t count as ‘desertion’ in divorce

Jharkhand High Court was dealing with a divorce plea of a husband on the grounds of cruelty and desertion. (Image generated using AI)

While dismissing a divorce plea of a husband on the ground of desertion of the wife, the Jharkhand High Court said that desertion is not merely leaving a “physical home”, but abandoning a marital obligation.

A division bench of Justices Sujit Nrayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai was hearing a husband’s plea against the family court’s 2022 order that dismissed his divorce petition.

“Desertion is not the withdrawal from a place but from a state of things, for what the law seeks to enforce is the recognition and discharge of the common obligations of the married state; the state of things may usually be termed, for short, ‘the home’,” the order reads on January 24.