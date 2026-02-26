‘Not job of authorities to recover stolen handkerchiefs’: Delhi High Court slams police in ‘Nokia’ handkerchief theft case

The investigation should not be just for collecting material to somehow connect the proposed criminal with the crime, said the Delhi High Court. (Image generated using AI)

In what began as an allegation of stolen ‘Nokia’ handkerchief bundles from a cramped Sadar Bazar go down unravelled into a larger question about investigative fairness, as the Delhi High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to a shop employee and reminded probe agencies that it is not the job of the investigating authorities to recover the stolen handkerchiefs.

No investigation at all was carried out to ascertain if it is a case of trademark dispute in view of use of the well celebrated trademark “Nokia”, said the Delhi High Court. (File photo) No investigation at all was carried out to ascertain if it is a case of trademark dispute in view of use of the well celebrated trademark “Nokia”, said the Delhi High Court. (File photo)

Justice Girish Kathpalia was hearing a plea of one Anil Kumar seeking anticipatory bail and said that investigation should be a process to reach the criminal from the crime and not just collecting material to somehow connect the proposed criminal with the crime.