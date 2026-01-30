Not forest land: Uttarakhand High Court dismisses PIL against construction of war memorial ‘Sainya Dham’

Uttarakhand High Court noted that the forest authorities after inspecting the land, on which the war memorial is constructed, had certified that it wasn't forest land.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
Jan 30, 2026
Uttarakhand High Court dismissed the PIL challenging the construction of Sainya Dham.
The Uttarakhand High Court recently dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the construction of a war memorial, ‘Sainya Dham’, at Guniyal Gaon in Dehradun.

A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Subhash Upadhyay rejected the plea filed by an advocate, who alleged that the state government was constructing the memorial on forest land in violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 and other environmental laws.

The court held that the ground relied upon by the petitioner for challenging the construction of the war memorial was legally unsustainable as the forest authorities after inspecting the land had certified that it is not part of forest land.

“Since forest authorities have inspected land and certified that it is not part of forest land, therefore, ground taken by petitioner for challenging construction of war memorial is legally unsustainable,” the order read.

Also Read | CBSE’s ‘rigid’ stand overruled: Why Uttarakhand High Court saved Class 11 student from ‘wasting’ two years

Background

  • Petitioner claimed to be an advocate practicing at Dehradun.
  • He submitted that the state government is constructing a war memorial in the name and style of ‘Sainya Dham’ at Guniyal Gaon, Pargana Pachhuwa Doon, district Dehradun without ascertaining the true nature of land.
  • It was alleged that land over which war memorial is proposed to be constructed is forest land. He therefore contended that it cannot be used for any other purpose.
Also Read | ‘Act of God’ shield stands diluted once human negligence intervenes: Uttarakhand High Court upholds compensation award

Findings

  • The advocate general has drawn attention to the joint survey report.
  • The said joint survey was done by Revenue as well as forest authorities and it is signed by forest range officer, Raipur range and forester, Rajpur section besides revenue sub-inspector and tehsildar of concerned area.
  • In the said joint inspection report, it is mentioned that land in question, over which war memorial is being constructed, is not part of forest land and, in fact, it is mentioned therein that Forest authorities do not have any objection against allotment of land for construction of war memorial.
  • Having regard to facts and circumstances, no scope for interference in the matter.
  • Since forest authorities have inspected land and certified that it is not part of forest land, therefore, ground taken by petitioner for challenging construction of war memorial is legally unsustainable.

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
