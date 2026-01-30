Not forest land: Uttarakhand High Court dismisses PIL against construction of war memorial ‘Sainya Dham’

The Uttarakhand High Court recently dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the construction of a war memorial, ‘Sainya Dham’, at Guniyal Gaon in Dehradun.

A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Subhash Upadhyay rejected the plea filed by an advocate, who alleged that the state government was constructing the memorial on forest land in violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 and other environmental laws.

The court held that the ground relied upon by the petitioner for challenging the construction of the war memorial was legally unsustainable as the forest authorities after inspecting the land had certified that it is not part of forest land.