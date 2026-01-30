Not forest land: Uttarakhand High Court dismisses PIL against construction of war memorial ‘Sainya Dham’

A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Subhash Upadhyay rejected the plea filed by an advocate, who alleged that the state government was constructing the memorial on forest land in violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 and other environmental laws.
The court held that the ground relied upon by the petitioner for challenging the construction of the war memorial was legally unsustainable as the forest authorities after inspecting the land had certified that it is not part of forest land.
“Since forest authorities have inspected land and certified that it is not part of forest land, therefore, ground taken by petitioner for challenging construction of war memorial is legally unsustainable,” the order read.
Petitioner claimed to be an advocate practicing at Dehradun.
He submitted that the state government is constructing a war memorial in the name and style of ‘Sainya Dham’ at Guniyal Gaon, Pargana Pachhuwa Doon, district Dehradun without ascertaining the true nature of land.
It was alleged that land over which war memorial is proposed to be constructed is forest land. He therefore contended that it cannot be used for any other purpose.
The advocate general has drawn attention to the joint survey report.
The said joint survey was done by Revenue as well as forest authorities and it is signed by forest range officer, Raipur range and forester, Rajpur section besides revenue sub-inspector and tehsildar of concerned area.
In the said joint inspection report, it is mentioned that land in question, over which war memorial is being constructed, is not part of forest land and, in fact, it is mentioned therein that Forest authorities do not have any objection against allotment of land for construction of war memorial.
Having regard to facts and circumstances, no scope for interference in the matter.
Since forest authorities have inspected land and certified that it is not part of forest land, therefore, ground taken by petitioner for challenging construction of war memorial is legally unsustainable.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
Expertise
Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents.
Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes:
Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts.
Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity.
Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes:
Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law.
Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates.
Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More