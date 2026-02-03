‘Not foolhardy antics’: Why Delhi High Court denied bail to a Swiggy delivery boy caught stealing Metro cables

The Delhi High Court found that his past activities suggest that he is likely get himself involved in another such act. (image is created using AI)

Observing that the man was “not a fly-by-night operator but a habitual offender” who put the life and limb of all in “utter danger”, the Delhi High Court rejected his bail application for allegedly stealing metro copper cables in the middle of the night.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee said that the accused, Shivam, played with live of the general public while hearing his bail plea and found that he already has multiple FIRs registered against him.

(Image is enhanced using AI)

“The applicant is not a fly-by-night operator but a habitual offender who has since been active with the very same offences in the recent past,” the court observed.