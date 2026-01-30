‘Will not compromise sovereignty of nation’: SC flags reciprocity concerns in Pfizer-Softgel case

“When you want to have information, you want to hijack information from any part of the globe. When the question of getting information from you comes, then you show your superiority. That’s the issue,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, presiding over a two-judge bench, said. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Hearing a plea by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to enforce Letters Rogatory issued by a US court in India, the Supreme Court said on Thursday that it “will not compromise with the sovereignty of our nation” and sought to know how foreign courts and authorities would honour similar requests from India.

The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing the US pharmaceutical giant’s appeal against the Madras High Court order, turning down its prayer to enforce the Letters Rogatory to obtain documents and testimony from Chennai-based Softgel Healthcare Pvt Ltd in connection with a dispute over alleged patent violation.