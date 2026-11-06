Nora Fatehi tells Delhi court Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s wife Leena introduced them

Actor Nora Fatehi on Friday told a Delhi court on Friday that she first came into contact with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar through his wife, Leena Paulose, who introduced them over a phone call after an event in Chennai in December 2020.

Fatehi appeared as a listed witness before Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh in the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving Chandrasekhar. She told the court that the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had called her during the investigation and questioned her about Leena and Sukesh.

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