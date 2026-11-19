The Gurgaon District Consumer Commission recently directed a fast-food chain and a food delivery platform to pay Rs 72,000 to a customer after his two children were allegedly delivered and ate non-vegetarian burgers instead of the vegetarian ones he had ordered.

President Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur observed that the customer’s allegations were supported by documentary evidence and had not been rebutted by the opposite parties.

“…every credence has to be accorded to the aforesaid submissions/assertions/averments as the contents thereof, admittedly, go unrebutted for the simple reason that the OPs have failed to place on the record of this file even an iota of evidence which may rebut the credibility of the contents…” the order read.