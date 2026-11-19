Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal j... Read More
The Gurgaon District Consumer Commission recently directed a fast-food chain and a food delivery platform to pay Rs 72,000 to a customer after his two children were allegedly delivered and ate non-vegetarian burgers instead of the vegetarian ones he had ordered.
President Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur observed that the customer’s allegations were supported by documentary evidence and had not been rebutted by the opposite parties.
“…every credence has to be accorded to the aforesaid submissions/assertions/averments as the contents thereof, admittedly, go unrebutted for the simple reason that the OPs have failed to place on the record of this file even an iota of evidence which may rebut the credibility of the contents…” the order read.
According to the complaint, the customer had placed an order for four vegetarian burgers through a food delivery application on April 2, 2021. He said that he had ordered the food from his office for his two children as his wife was unwell. It was alleged that when the delivery person brought the packet to his residence, it contained non-vegetarian burgers instead.
The complainant said that his wife, who collected the delivery, kept the packet on a table and went to sleep. Meanwhile, the two children allegedly opened the packet and ate the burgers.
When the customer discovered that non-vegetarian burgers had allegedly been delivered in place of the vegetarian ones, he lodged a complaint on the delivery platform the same day. The customer subsequently sent a legal notice to the companies. According to the complaint, a representative of the fast-food chain contacted his advocate on May 12, 2021, and offered to arrange a pilgrimage tour, along with Rs 25,000 as compensation. The offer was rejected. The customer had sought Rs 60 lakh in settlement.
The commission observed that the customer’s affidavit and documents placed on record, including the order details, invoice, complaint lodged on the delivery application and legal correspondence, supported his version of events. It noted that the opposite parties had failed to produce any evidence to rebut the allegations or establish anything contrary to the customer’s claims.
The commission thus held the opposite parties guilty of providing a severe deficiency in service to the complainant. It awarded Rs 50,000 as compensation for mental harassment, pain and agony, and Rs 22,000 towards litigation expenses.
Food businesses and delivery platforms are responsible for ensuring that customers receive the food they actually ordered. Supplying non-vegetarian food in place of vegetarian food amounts to deficiency in service.
Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana helpline: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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