‘Non-payment of salary for work taken from employee amounts to exploitation’: Allahabad High Court

Directing the payment of regular salary to a clerk, the Allahabad High Court recently observed that non-payment of salary for work taken from an employee violates Article 21 of the Constitution and amounts to exploitation.

Justice Irshad Ali made the observation while dealing with a plea alleging that, despite rendering continuous service, no payment was made.

“Where the employer has taken work from an employee for long years, the State cannot deny salary on hyper-technical grounds. Non-payment of salary for work taken is violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India and amounts to exploitation,” the court noted in its order dated April 23.