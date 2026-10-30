Non government body has no right to excommunicate people: Gauhati High Court

Holding that restrictions on free movement cannot be placed by any institution other than the State, and that the petitioners and their families have the right to move freely throughout the territory of India, the Gauhati High Court has set aside the excommunication of 42 people and their families from Yaongyimsen village in Nagaland.

In its October 27 order, Justice Yarenjungla Longkumer said, “The petitioners and their families have the right to move freely throughout the territory of India, and reasonable restrictions, if any, can be placed by the State only through a valid law. Such restrictions cannot be placed by any institution other than the State.”

The court was dealing with a plea of 42 residents of Yaongyimsen village and their families, challenging their excommunication from the village’s citizenship by the village’s traditional customary institutions.

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“As contended by the petitioners and also observed by this court, the fundamental rights of the petitioners and their families as guaranteed under Article 19 have been adversely affected by the impugned circulars and publications,” the order added.

The ruling pointed out that not only has excommunication been imposed, but “severe restrictions” have been placed on the petitioners and their families with regard to their identity, more so when the wives and children of the petitioners have nothing to do with the dispute.

“Customary practices must respect fundamental rights”

Noting that the customary village institutions argued that the excommunication has maintained harmony in the village, however, the court said that they have not been able to show how the harmony has been restored or what customary law was violated by the petitioners and their families.

“The customary orders have to be tested against the fundamental rights. Article 13 expressly covers customs and usages having a force of law. A purely social practice that does not have that character may raise a different question. Its enforcement can nevertheless be challenged when the facts establish a violation of a legally protected right,” the ruling observed.

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The court held that even if the Putu Menden and Senso Mungdang are not government authorities or statutory bodies, their pervasive control over villagers and the consequences of their decisions make them amenable to the high court’s jurisdiction under Article 226.

The court observed that the decisions went beyond a voluntary social association and affected the petitioners’ village identity, civil status, identity documents, access to public benefits and other legally protected interests.

42 residents faced excommunication

The dispute arose over the year of establishment of Chumoukedima Yaongyimsen, an association of Yaongyismen village residents living in Chumoukedima, Nagaland. While the Union claimed that it was formed in 1989, another association, the Yaongyimsen Senso Telongjem Dimapur, maintained that Chumoukedima residents were allowed to form a separate unit only in 2001 and, therefore, the Union’s establishment year should be recorded as 2001.

The Union rejected the decision at a meeting on March 18, 2024, and issued a circular opposing the dissolution. Thereafter, three petitioners were summoned before the Putu Menden on April 4. A scuffle broke out during the meeting, leaving some people injured. An FIR was later registered against the three petitioners, and the criminal case was pending trial before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mokokchung.

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The dispute escalated when the Yaongyimsen Senso Mungdang (R2), through an announcement published in the Tir Yimyim newspaper on October 21, 2024, announced the excommunication of 42 people from Chumoukedima, including the petitioners and their families. The Putu Menden subsequently endorsed the decision in an announcement published on October 22, 2024.

On December 10, 2024, the Senso Mungdang issued another information communicating a decision taken at its emergency meeting on November 26, permanently excommunicating the petitioners and their families from Yaongyimsen village citizenship and imposing additional restrictions.

The petitioners, who belonged to the Ao Naga tribe of the State of Nagaland, challenged these decisions before high court, contending that the village bodies had no authority to take away their right to belong to their native village and that the excommunication violated their fundamental rights.