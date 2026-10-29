Nominee son not ‘sole owner’ of late judge’s Rs 1.62 crore savings: Madras High Court

A retired senior civil judge’s son received Rs 1.62 crore from his late father’s bank account as a nominee, but his mother and sister moved the Madras High Court seeking their share in the money. Clarifying that being a “nominee does not make someone the sole owner of the funds”, the court has directed the bank to prevent the son from withdrawing the amount for two weeks, giving the mother and sister time to approach a civil court to protect their interests.

Justice N Dilip Kumar was hearing a complaint filed by the mother and daughter seeking directions to the bank to seize the amount of Rs 1.62 crore from the son’s account and to release an equal share to her and the daughter.

“The mere availability of nomination with the second respondent (son) would not mean that he alone is entitled to the entire amount,” the October 26 order read. The court said entitlement to the money would have to be decided under succession or inheritance law by a competent civil court.

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Retired judge nominated son

The mother claimed that she is the widow of a man who served in the district judiciary and retired as a senior civil judge. She added that her husband died without leaving behind a will on January 27 this year, leaving behind her, the daughter and the son as his legal heirs.

She claimed that her husband’s belongings included Rs 1.62 crore that he maintained in his bank account with the Tamil Nadu Grama Bank. The retired judge had allegedly nominated their son to receive the money on his death. After the bank released the amount to him, the son placed it in a term deposit rather than withdrawing it, the court was told.

Justice N Dilip Kumar said the bank could not be faulted for releasing the money to the son in accordance with the nomination. Justice N Dilip Kumar said the bank could not be faulted for releasing the money to the son in accordance with the nomination.

‘Nomination not entitlement’

The mother and daughter, through advocate M Muthumalan, argued that mere nomination would not amount to entitlement in favour of the son and he is bound to equally share the Rs 1.62 crore with the mother and sister.

The bank, through advocate Y Jagadeesh, submitted that its responsibility was over when it acted on the basis of the nomination available in the account maintained by the late retired judge.

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On this, the mother’s lawyer said he is ready and willing to go before the court but expressed concern that the son may withdraw the amount and appropriate the same to himself before filing the case in appropriate court.

He reiterated that that mere nomination would not amount to entitlement and he would move the competent court within two weeks requesting that the son should not be permitted to release the amount.

Bank not at fault: Court

The high court clarified that the bank could not be faulted for releasing the money to the son in accordance with the nomination. However, it stressed that nomination did not establish his exclusive entitlement to the funds.

The court directed Tamil Nadu Grama Bank to prevent the son from withdrawing the Rs 1.62 crore, along with any interest accrued on it, for two weeks from the date on which the order was uploaded. “The writ petitioners (mother and daughter) are at liberty to approach the competent Court of Civil Law and obtain appropriate orders protecting their interest,” it added.