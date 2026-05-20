Noida workers’ protest: SC says two accused to remain in judicial custody

Stating that the law has to take its course, the bench added that pendency of the matter before it will not come in the way of the duo or the investigators from seeking relief in accordance with law.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the two men, arrested in connection with the violence witnessed in Noida last month following a workers’ protest, will continue to remain in judicial custody.

The accused have alleged “ill-treatment” in police custody.

“We have heard senior counsel for the parties. Pending further consideration of the matter, we direct the judicial custody of the two persons, Aditya Anand and Rupesh Roy, to continue,” a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said.

Stating that the law has to take its course, the bench added that pendency of the matter before it will not come in the way of the duo or the investigators from seeking relief in accordance with law.