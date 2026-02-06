Noida techie’s death: Allahabad HC orders release of arrested builder

The court noted that the police did not provide an arrest memo to the accused disclosing the grounds of arrest — a violation of HC directions.

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
3 min readLucknowUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 05:57 PM IST
The bench directed the authorities to release the petitioner on grounds that the police made the arrest in violation of a High Court direction. (Express Photo)The bench directed the authorities to release the petitioner on grounds that the police made the arrest in violation of a High Court direction. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Allahabad High Court Thursday ordered the release of Abhay Kumar, director of real estate firm Wiztown Planners Ltd, noting that his arrest in connection with the Noida engineer’s death last month was made without following mandatory procedures.

On January 16, software engineer Yuvraj Mehta drowned after his car plunged into a deep pit full of water in Noida’s Sector 150 — even as he screamed for help for around two hours. The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police arrested Kumar on January 20 on charges of culpable homicide, causing death by negligence and negligent act endangering human life. Wiztown had been in possession of the land since 2019-20.

Hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Kumar challenging his arrest, a division bench of Justices Siddharth and Jai Krishna Upadhyay directed the authorities concerned to release the petitioner on grounds that the police made the arrest in violation of a High Court direction by not providing the arrest memo to the accused disclosing the grounds of arrest.

Significantly, hearing a similar habeas corpus petition on January 22, the same division bench had ordered release of a man, Umang Rastogi, who had challenged his arrest on the same grounds of not being served an arrest memo by the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police.

Also Read | Exclusive: Before Yuvraj’s death, a planned Sports City, a ‘scam’, CBI probe after HC order

In the present petition, builder Kumar sought directions for his release from illegal custody and to declare the arrest, detention and remand illegal, null and void for not following set legal procedures. The petition also prayed to quash the remand orders passed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Relying on the judgment passed in the Umang Rastogi case, Kumar’s counsel submitted that in this case too, requirement of Clause 13 of the arrest memo was not complied with nor was it supplied to the petitioner before his arrest.

On January 16, software engineer Yuvraj Mehta drowned after his car plunged into a deep pit full of water in Noida’s Sector 150. (Express Photo) On January 16, software engineer Yuvraj Mehta drowned after his car plunged into a deep pit full of water in Noida’s Sector 150. (Express Photo)

The division bench, after hearing the submissions, observed, “… We find that the facts of this case are covered by the aforesaid judgment of this Court… by violation of Clause 13 of memo of arrest, arrest of accused was made.”

Story continues below this ad

“In view of above, the authority concerned is directed to release the corpus/petitioner forthwith,” the court directed in its order.

In its January 22 order, the division bench had issued directions to the UP DGP to strictly deal with police officials not disclosing grounds of arrest to the accused, in the prescribed document, while making the arrest. It had also said such officers should face a departmental inquiry after suspension to stop them indulging in such “illegality”.

Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pakistani security officers and rescue worker gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
At least 31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bombing at Islamabad mosque during prayer
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pakistani security officers and rescue worker gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
At least 31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bombing at Islamabad mosque during prayer
Ghooskhor Pandat
‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ row: Why Manoj Bajpayee film has drawn BJP ire, led to FIR in UP
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
vadh 2 review
Vadh 2 Movie Review: Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra fails to deliver on its promise
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Lucky Ali reacts to Arijit Singh’s decision to stop playback singing
Psychologist reflects on Lucky Ali's reaction to Arijit Singh’s decision of quitting playback singing: ‘Something must have snapped within him’
By convincing users to install or open screen-sharing links, scammers gain real-time control over the devices. (Image: Freepik)
One link, total control: How screen-sharing scams are looting Indians
Advertisement
Must Read
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
Harshit Rana ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026, Mohammed Siraj picked as replacement
With Harshit Rana ruled out injured, Mohammed Siraj will join India in the T20 World Cup squad. (PTI/AP Photo)
One link, total control: How screen-sharing scams are looting Indians
By convincing users to install or open screen-sharing links, scammers gain real-time control over the devices. (Image: Freepik)
OpenAI counters Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 with GPT-5.3 Codex, its most advanced coding agent
Codex
Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 with improvements in coding, reasoning
Anthropic said that Claude Opus 4.6 comes with some improved capabilities that allow it to execute a wide range of everyday tasks such as running financial analyses, doing research. (Image: Anthropic)
Psychologist reflects on Lucky Ali's reaction to Arijit Singh’s decision of quitting playback singing: ‘Something must have snapped within him’
Lucky Ali reacts to Arijit Singh’s decision to stop playback singing
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement