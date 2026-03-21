National consumer commission orders Noida developer to refund Rs 1.60 crore to homebuyer after 10-year delay

The liability of opposite parties 1 to 4 shall be joint and several, said the national consumer commission. (Image generated using AI)

Noida consumer news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed a group of real estate developers to refund over Rs 1.60 crore to a homebuyer for failing to deliver a flat in a Noida housing project, “Amadeus” holding them guilty of “clear deficiency in service.”

A bench of Presiding Member AVM J Rajendra (Retd.) and Member Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was hearing a consumer complaint of 2020, filed by one Kumar Gupta against M/s Saha Infratech Private Limited and others alleging failed delivery of a flat seeking refund of his money.

The developers failed despite having received a substantial amount of consideration in terms of agreement to sell dated July 15, 2014, the consumer forum said. (Image enhanced using AI) The developers failed despite having received a substantial amount of consideration in terms of agreement to sell dated July 15, 2014, the consumer forum said. (Image enhanced using AI)

“The facts and circumstances clearly reflect deficiency on the part of the opposite parties No. 1 to 4 (developers) to deliver the flat despite having received consideration of Rs.1,60,17,369/- out of total consideration of Rs.2,38,25,625,” said the national consumer commission on March 18.