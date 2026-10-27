Disabled Indian man left stranded in Istanbul for 24 hours, wins Rs 60,000 from 2 airlines

In a case where a 65-year-old suffering from disability was left without wheelchair assistance at Istanbul airport and remained stranded for nearly 24 hours, a Punjab District Consumer Commission has directed two air carriers, including an international airline, to compensate her with a Rs 60,000 payout. The man, who is 55 per cent physically disabled, was found to have received his baggage two days after reaching his final destination in London from Amritsar via Delhi and Istanbul.

President Jagdishwar Kumar Chopra and member Mandeep Kaur observed that merely providing an option of rescheduling without additional charges does not absolve an airline of its obligation to provide appropriate assistance and reasonable care to a passenger, particularly one suffering from physical disability.

The commission on October 21 noted that the air carriers had failed to explain how the senior citizen was unable to board the connecting flight and to prove that they had provided necessary assistance. “The absence of wheelchair assistance and proper arrangements for a senior citizen suffering from disability amounts to a serious lapse in passenger care,” the commission added.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The consumer body felt that the air carriers ought to have exercised particular care in dealing with a senior citizen with disability. “Hence, this Commission is of the considered view that the failure to provide appropriate assistance to the complainant and the unexplained delay in his onward journey, coupled with the delayed delivery of baggage, amounts to deficiency in service…,” it held.

24 hours stranded, then baggage goes missing

The man had booked his tickets through a travel agency, with connecting flights via Delhi and Istanbul. The tickets involved an Indian airline from Amritsar to Delhi and Delhi to Istanbul, followed by an international airline flight from Istanbul to London.

After the Delhi to Istanbul flight was cancelled due to technical reasons, the airline said it informed the passenger and offered him the choice of a full refund or rescheduling without additional charges. According to the airline, he opted to reschedule the journey, which was subsequently completed without any additional payment.

The complainant alleged that although wheelchair assistance was provided at Amritsar and Delhi, he was left without assistance at Istanbul Airport. Despite having a confirmed ticket, he was not allowed to board the flight to London and had to remain at the airport for around 24 hours without proper accommodation, a wheelchair or other necessary facilities. He eventually reached London on May 20, 2024.

Story continues below this ad

He alleged that his baggage did not arrive with him and was delivered on May 22, 2024. He further added that his flight to Toronto was scheduled for the same day but could not board it because he was waiting for his baggage. He alleged that the airline’s poor service caused him mental agony, physical inconvenience, and harassment.

The Indian Airlines denied deficiency and submitted that the flight was cancelled on technical grounds and wheelchair assistance was granted. It also contended that the complainant himself chose to reschedule the flight, and that his baggage was handed over to Istanbul airline.

The other party, International Airlines, did not appear before the commission to contest the allegation and was proceeded against ex parte. However, it had earlier emailed him on July 2, 2024, denying wheelchair assistance and asking him to contact the Indian airline.

The commission held that the complainant had suffered mental agony, physical inconvenience and harassment; hence, both the airlines, being involved in the connecting journey, are held jointly and severally liable for the established deficiency in service.

Story continues below this ad

The commission allowed the complaint and directed both the airlines to pay Rs 60,000 as litigation expenses to the complainant.

Takeaway The ruling establishes that the airlines were required to exercise particular care in dealing with a senior citizen having a substantial physical disability. For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Punjab: 1800-425-1082) or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.

Don’t miss out on these stories:

AIIMS Rishikesh ordered to pay Rs 60,000 after ‘wrongly declaring’ man as HIV positive

Story continues below this ad

Woman fitted with Rs 2.45 lakh ‘defective dentures’, dentist ordered to pay Rs 3.15 lakh

Nearly 6 lakh cases pending in consumer commissions, over 860 posts vacant: Centre