No UK job visa despite mortgaging property, woman gets Rs 19.5 lakh from job agency

A Kerala consumer commission has directed an overseas job consultancy to pay Rs 19.49 lakh to a woman who mortgaged her property to fund a promised UK job visa but never got the job. The consultancy had agreed to arrange the woman, a divorcee and mother of two, a visa for Rs 13.50 lakh but allegedly retained Rs 18.89 lakh from a Rs 20 lakh loan raised against her property.

President George Baby and member Nishad Thankappan of the Pathanamthitta District Consumer Commission found that the woman had completed a healthcare assistant course and cleared the IELTS examination before seeking a job in the UK. The commission found that the woman did not know why the firm availed a Rs 20 lakh loan, especially since they agreed to arrange the job visa at Rs 13.50 lakh.

“It is crystal clear from the available evidence that the opposite parties (consultancy firm and its associates) availed and retained an amount of Rs 18.89 lakh for the purpose of issuing a job visa to PW1 (woman) to the UK even though they had agreed to arrange the same for Rs 13.50 lakh,” the commission said on October 15.

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Took Rs 20 lakh loan

The woman claimed that she is a divorcee and residing with her two children and had passed the healthcare assistant course and IELTS. It was added that the consultancy firm offered services and help for job-seeking persons abroad. The complainant approached the firm to enquire about a job visa for her in the UK in 2022.

The firm agreed to arrange the visa for Rs 13.50 lakh. However, when she expressed her inability to arrange such a large amount, the firm’s representatives told her that they would secure the money through a chitty loan from the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE).

She was asked to mortgage her property for a chitty standing in the name of one of the firm’s associates and was allegedly assured that the loan installments would be paid only after she secured a job abroad. Trusting the assurance, she handed over her property documents.

The firm subsequently arranged a Rs 20 lakh chitty loan against her property. The woman had earlier paid Rs 2.50 lakh to the consultancy on May 31, 2023, against which it issued an offer letter. After the loan was arranged, the firm returned this amount. It also paid Rs 10,266 to help her clear an outstanding loan with another bank and provided Rs 1 lakh towards her children’s education.

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The woman said she did not know why the firm had arranged a Rs 20 lakh loan against her property when the agreed cost of the job visa was Rs 13.50 lakh. She alleged that despite receiving the loan amount, the firm failed to arrange the visa and stopped answering her calls. When she visited its office, she realised that several other people had allegedly been cheated in a similar manner.

The woman approached the consumer commission alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. She was represented by advocate T S Mohanan.

‘Woman did not know why Rs 20 lakh loan was availed’

The commission found that none of the representatives of the consultancy firm appeared before it, noting that the woman approached the firm after coming across a Facebook advertisement in 2022.

It noted that the firm conducts business by providing its services to the needy who seek jobs abroad and has a few members who run the same and other employees who are strongly associated with it.

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The commission noted that the consultancy firm first issued an offer letter in favour of the woman and then availed a chit fund loan in the tune of Rs 20 lakh, which was in the firm’s name.

It also noted that the woman lodged a police complaint against them and they agreed to release the property papers by clearing the debts. It also found that the consultancy firm defaulted in the chitty loan payment and the said institution issued a registered notice to the firm as well as the complainant, demanding to clear the dues in the chitty stood in the name of the firm. The woman also stated to the commission that she discovered that several others had allegedly been cheated similarly.

The commission noted that the woman benefited Rs 1.10 lakh from the availed chitty loan when the firm paid the same for her children’s education. “The remaining amount of Rs.18.89 lakh is in the hands of the opposite parties (consultancy firm and its representatives),” it noted.

The commission directed the consultancy firm and others to pay Rs 18.89 lakh to the complainant within 30 days and also directed them to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation, apart from Rs 10,000 as the cost of proceedings.

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Takeaway

The ruling highlights the liability of overseas job consultancies that collect money or arrange loans against a job-seeker’s property on the promise of securing employment abroad but fail to deliver the promised service.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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