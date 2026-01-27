‘No sympathetic exceptions’: Madhya Pradesh High Court dismisses aspirant’s plea over late document submission

The Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed the plea of the aspirant and found that examination cut-off date is not flexible, discretionary or subject to individual hardship. (Image is generated using AI)

Madhya Pradesh High Court Verdict in Public Recruitment Deadlines Case: The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently observed that granting individual relaxation on sympathetic considerations to an aspirant in the recruitment process in public employment will set an unhealthy precedent and erode the sanctity of the process.

Justice Jai Kumar Pillai was hearing a plea filed by a scheduled tribe aspirant seeking candidature for appointment to the post of Assistant Professor (Botany) by issuing directions to the authority concerned to accept her documents after the passing of the prescribed deadline.

Justice Jai Kumar Pillai found that the petitioner did not submit the required documents within the original as well as the extended deadline.

The petitioner claimed to have medical conditions which did not allow her to submit the required documents within the prescribed timeline.