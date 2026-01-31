No succession certificate needed: Supreme Court ends century-old 5,000 rupee limit for GPF nominees

The Supreme Court said that the government should not get involved in protracted litigation with respect to the estate of a deceased employee. (Image generated using AI)

The Supreme Court recently ruled that a valid nominee is entitled to receive the full general provident fund (GPF) amount of a deceased employee even if the balance exceeds Rs 5,000 without being forced to produce a succession certificate, probate, or letters of administration.

A bench of Justices Manoj Mishra and Manmohan was hearing an appeal filed by the Central government against a Calcutta High Court verdict in favor of a brother of a government employee who was made sole nominee for the GPF by his brother who died and dismissed the plea.

“In cases of a valid nomination, the amount in the provident fund account of the deceased depositor or subscriber is required to be released to the nominee,” the bench said in January 7 order.