No stroke but knee surgery claim denied over its ‘missing records’, man wins Rs 2.8 lakh

A Bengaluru consumer commission has directed a health insurer to pay Rs 2.48 lakh to a 62-year-old policyholder whose knee surgery claim was allegedly rejected over missing medical records relating to epilepsy and stroke, despite a hospital certificate stating he had no history of either condition. The commission also ordered Rs 25,000 in compensation for mental pain and harassment and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

President V Anuradha and members H Janardhan and Sharavathi S M of the Bangalore Urban II Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were hearing a complaint filed by Ramesh Yelahanka Srikantiah against the insurer alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for refusing to register his Rs 2.48 lakh reimbursement claim for knee surgery over the allegedly missing records.

The commission on October 1 said, “There is no direct cause and effect relationship between epilepsy/stroke and knee osteoarthritis with a meniscus tear,” holding that the insurer‘s reason for refusing the claim was unjustified in the circumstances of the case.

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The dispute arose after Srikantiah underwent surgery for a left knee condition in February 2024 and sought reimbursement of Rs 2,48,640. The commission partly allowed his complaint, directing the insurer to pay the amount with 8 per cent annual interest from February 8, 2025. It ordered compliance within 45 days of receipt of the order.

Why insurer rejected claim

According to the order, Srikantiah and his son were covered under a health insurance policy valid from August 27, 2023, to August 26, 2024, with a sum insured of Rs 25 lakh. The annual premium was Rs 32,331. Srikantiah had ported his earlier policy, held since August 2019, to the insurer in August 2023.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on February 5, 2024, after experiencing pain and instability in his left knee following a fall on stairs about two months earlier. Medical examinations revealed osteoarthritis, synovitis and a meniscus tear.

He underwent arthroscopic surgery on February 6 and was discharged on February 8, 2024. After the initial cashless request was not approved, he sought reimbursement of Rs 2,48,640. The insurer sought additional documents, including details of the duration and history of the ailment, the first consultation paper, and past treatment records relating to epilepsy or stroke.

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In a letter dated February 8, 2024, it cited the failure to provide the requested information as the reason for not registering the claim. Srikantiah maintained that he had never suffered from epilepsy or stroke and that their mention in his discharge summary was incorrect.

Hospital certificate becomes crucial

The commission examined the discharge summary and a certificate issued by the hospital. It noted that the certificate confirmed Srikantiah had no past history of epilepsy or stroke and that their mention in the discharge summary was erroneous. The insurer argued that the policyholder had failed to submit the required documents and that the claim had been rejected in accordance with the policy terms.

The commission, however, found that the claim concerned knee osteoarthritis and a meniscus tear, while the insurer’s objection centred on records relating to epilepsy and stroke. It considered Supreme Court decisions concerning insurance claims involving allegedly undisclosed medical conditions unrelated to the ailments for which treatment was sought.

In one such case, the Supreme Court examined an ovarian cancer claim rejected over the non-disclosure of rheumatic heart disease. The commission relied on the principle that an unrelated medical condition cannot automatically justify rejecting an insurance claim when there is no relevant connection between the conditions.

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Applying that reasoning to the evidence before it, the commission concluded that the insurer’s reliance on epilepsy and stroke records did not justify refusing Srikantiah’s knee surgery claim. It held that the insurer had committed deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The commission directed the insurer to pay Rs 2.48 lakh with 8 per cent annual interest from February 8, 2025, along with Rs 25,000 in compensation and Rs 5,000 in litigation costs. If it fails to comply within 45 days of receiving the order, interest on the claim amount will rise to 10 per cent per annum from the date of default until payment.

Takeaway

If your health insurance claim is rejected over missing medical records relating to a condition unrelated to the treatment sought, submit supporting medical certificates and challenge the decision through the insurer’s grievance mechanism.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Karnataka: 1800-425-9339) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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