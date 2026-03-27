No stay on Khammam demolition drive as Telangana HC refuses relief to families who lost homes in Velugumetla 

The Telanganca High Court said that an interim order, if passed, would cause hardship to many “poor eligible persons”, including some petitioners, whose applications are pending consideration for allotment of house site pattas

The Telangana High Court has refused to grant any interim relief in a batch of petitions challenging the state government’s controversial demolition drive in Velugumatla village of Khammam district.

Justice B Vijayasen Reddy, in his order on Wednesday, said that an interim order, if passed, would cause hardship to many “poor eligible persons”, including some of the petitioners, whose applications are pending consideration for allotment of house site pattas along with sanction for houses under Indiramma Indlu scheme.

The judge, while hearing the displaced families who lost their homes during the demolition drive conducted recently, noted that though the entire process of allotment by the revenue department is being questioned by the counsel for the petitioners, even as some of the petitioners have already agreed to receive plots, and some of them have been rejected and applications of some of the petitioners are under consideration.