‘No state of war with Bangladesh’: Tripura High Court slams govt for bypassing lowest bidder in Rs 6.58 crore water project

Characterising the state’s defense as a strategic attempt to “draw wool over the eyes of the court”, the Tripura High Court has quashed a multi-crore work order awarded to an “incompetent” contractor while bypassing the lowest bidder, and said that there was “no state of war existing between India and Bangladesh”.

A division bench Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Biswajit Palit declared the state’s actions arbitrary, unreasonable, and motivated by favoritism.

The court was dealing with a plea of an enlisted government contractor with experience in construction and civil engineering works requisitioned by various government departments.

Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Biswajit Palit held that the state wrongly invoked the Bangladesh situation to justify the decision. (Image enganced using AI) Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Biswajit Palit held that the state wrongly invoked the Bangladesh situation to justify the decision. (Image enganced using AI)

“The town of Kailashahar, where the work is to be executed, is no doubt adjacent to the neighboring country, Bangladesh, and it is not as if there was a state of war existing between India and Bangladesh,” the court said on March 13.