83-year-old widow facing homelessness wins legal battle after Orissa High Court slams son’s ‘non-maintainable’ appeal

The son who claimed the appeal under Section 16 of the Act, 2007, is not maintainable, the Orissa High Court said. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: Championing the rights of senior citizens, the Orissa High Court has restored an order in favour of an 83-year-old widow who was on the verge of homelessness after her son won against the order directing him to provide for her mother’s upkeep.

Justice Ananda Chandra Behera held that the son’s appeal against the tribunal’s order was non-maintainable under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

In the process of delivering justice to the Octagenarian, the judge set aside the appellate body’s order and restored the Maintenance Tribunal’s relief, noting that it was passed for her “protection, security, safeguard, dignity”.