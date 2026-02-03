No relief to ‘Karachi-born’ Hyderabad resident as Telangana HC says ensuring compliance with visa regulations not coercive

The petitioner, Syed Ali Hussain Razvi, who claimed Indian citizenship by birth, had challenged the actions of the Special Branch of Hyderabad police from compelling him to apply for a Long Term Visa as harassment.

The Telangana High Court has declined relief to a 33-year-old “Karachi-born” man living in Hyderabad, and directed the Home Department and Hyderabad police to consider the petitioner’s application for Long Term Visa (LTV) and pass appropriate orders in accordance with the government guidelines of April 28, 2025.

The government order requires all Pakistani nationals holding LTVs who have not obtained Indian citizenship to apply afresh for these visas.

The petitioner, Syed Ali Hussain Razvi, who claimed Indian citizenship by birth, had challenged the actions of the Special Branch of Hyderabad police from compelling him to apply for a Long Term Visa as harassment. Disposing of the case, the court held that such visits were intended to ensure compliance with visa regulations and cannot be equated with coercive or punitive action without due process.