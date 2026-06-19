No relief for woman advocate accused of creating ruckus at police station

The Karnataka High Court Friday refused to quash a criminal case against a woman advocate who was booked for allegedly creating a ruckus at a Bengaluru police station after her complaint regarding a road rage incident was not registered by the police.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, though, has permitted the petitioner to file an application before the trial court seeking discharge in the case.

The bench in its order said, “The petitioner shall urge all the contentions raised before this court before the concerned court. The concerned court shall answer everyone of the contentions and pass necessary order regarding discharge or otherwise. Liberty is reserved to the petitioner to approach this court in the event the application for discharge goes against the petitioner. The concerned court shall endeavor to decide the application within 8 weeks, from the date of filing.”