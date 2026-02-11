‘No re-entry’: Delhi High Court rejects 81-year-old woman’s bid to return to matrimonial home

The Delhi High Court found that the woman shifted to new accommodation willingly. (Image is generated using AI)

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the plea of an 81-year-old woman who sought to “re-enter” the matrimonial home of her estranged husband and observed that a direction or restoration to her previously occupied premises was not “automatic”, given that she was living in a separate accommodation.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja was hearing the plea filed by the woman, who filed a case under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (DV Act), alleging that she was made “shelterless” by denying her re-entry into her matrimonial home.

“Where the wife voluntarily establishes a separate residence or has access to alternate accommodation, a direction or restoration to a previously occupied premises is not automatic and may be declined,” the court observed while noting that the petitioner moved to another accommodation willingly.