‘No quota solely on religion, ordinance lapsed’: Maharashtra seeks dismissal of plea against ‘scrapping’ of Muslim reservation

A bench led by Justice Riyaz I Chagla will hear on May 4 a plea by advocate Syed Ejaz Abbas Naqvi, who sought quashing and setting aside of the "discriminatory" GR.

Seeking dismissal of a plea against the February 17 Maharashtra Government Resolution (GR) scrapping the 5 per cent reservation for Muslims in education, the state government recently told the Bombay High Court that “the Constitution does not envisage the grant of reservation solely on the basis of religion”.

Therefore, the government said the “misconceived, baseless, vague and speculative” plea cannot be entertained and should be dismissed by imposing “exemplary costs” on the petitioner, a Mumbai-based lawyer, who alleged that the GR was “arbitrary” and amounted to “racial discrimination against minorities.”

On February 17, the state Social Justice Department cancelled a July 7, 2014, Government Resolution (GR) issued under an ordinance that had provided nearly 50 specified Muslim communities to avail caste verification and validity certificates under the Special Backward Category-A (SBC-A).