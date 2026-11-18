The National Consumer Commission has ordered an Amritsar-based hospital to pay Rs 5 lakh in compensation to the wife of a patient who died following treatment for acute pancreatitis, and held the hospital liable for deficiency in service after finding that allegedly Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) doctors were deployed to supervise the critically ill patient in the primary specialist’s absence.

A bench of presiding member Rajendra and member Anoop Mendiratta also awarded Rs 50,000 in litigation costs to the woman.

“The hospital remains responsible not only for the acts of the treating doctors but also for services rendered by nursing staff/para-medical staff and other services expected to be delivered from time to time during the course of treatment,” the commission said on November 13.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The ruling Hospital apparently failed to deliver the expected level of services by way of supervision and monitoring through a qualified Allopathic practitioner on 05th and 06th of August, 2017.

Patient’s doctor had to travel to Delhi

In August, 2017, a 33-year-old man with a history of chronic heavy alcohol use and seizures was transferred from one hospital to the opposite party hospital in Amritsar under the care of a gastroenterologist. The woman’s husband was admitted to the ICU in critical condition with acute pancreatitis, alcoholic liver disease, bilateral pleural effusion, ascites, and deranged kidney and pancreatic parameters.

It was claimed by the hospital that, following standard medical protocols, including IV fluids, pain management, bowel rest, and antibiotics, his laboratory parameters initially showed improvement over the next two days. On August 4, 2017, despite the doctor’s advice against it, the patient’s father insisted on shifting him from the ICU to a normal room, signing a handwritten note assuming full responsibility for any adverse consequences.

On August 5 and 6, 2017, the doctor traveled to Delhi to attend a medical conference. During his absence, a nephrologist examined the patient, monitored his vitals, and stayed in regular contact with the patient’s doctor, while indoor supervision at the hospital was handled by two BAMS doctors and nursing staff.

Story continues below this ad

It was stated that by the evening of August 6, 2017, the patient’s condition suddenly deteriorated with severe abdominal pain, distension, delirium, and respiratory distress, prompting his return to the ICU after the doctor’s arrival.

The complainant claimed that his health continued to decline on August 7 as he developed high-grade fever, falling blood pressure, and multi-organ involvement due to sepsis and septic shock. Requiring advanced ventilatory support for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, he was referred and transferred to another hospital on the morning of August 8, 2017, where he passed away on August 9, 2017.

Medical board noted doctor’s absence

Following his death, the patient’s father lodged a police complaint, leading to an inquiry by a Medical Board constituted by the Civil Surgeon, Amritsar. The board concluded that standard treatment protocols were followed and found no direct medical negligence, though it noted the absence of an MBBS doctor for 24-hour duty.

Separately, the patient’s wife filed a consumer complaint before the State Consumer Commission, alleging that the doctor left her husband unattended in the care of unqualified BAMS doctors and nurses.

In 2020, the State Commission ruled in her favor, holding the hospital and doctor liable for medical negligence. Thereafter, the hospital and doctor filed an appeal before the National Consumer Commission.

Story continues below this ad

Hospital failed to ensure specialist supervision: Order

The commission noted that the medical records and investigation reports from the hospital proved the patient was already in a critical condition upon admission, suffering from severe alcoholic acute pancreatitis with multi-organ involvement.

On the issue of the absence of the doctor because he had to travel to Delhi to attend a conference, the commission stated that while attending MCI-mandated conferences is permissible, a hospital has a duty to ensure qualified allopathic specialists are available to supervise critically ill patients.

Concluding that while the doctor was not guilty of medical negligence in his diagnosis or treatment, the commission said that the hospital failed to deliver the expected standard of indoor supervision by deploying BAMS doctors to monitor a critically ill patient in the absence of the primary consultant.

“BAMS doctors are at times employed in some hospitals for patient care coordination, though they are not expected to be allocated independent allopathic clinical duties to manage ICUs/emergencies,” it remarked.

Story continues below this ad

Takeaway

The ruling held that, in the absence of a treating doctor/physician on account of some exigencies or emergent situations, duty is cast upon the hospital to ensure availability of a duly qualified specialist/practitioner to take care of critical patients admitted in the hospital.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline at 1915 for assistance.

Do not miss out on these stories:

Woman’s left kidney removed instead of right, her family gets Rs 2 crore

Rs 33 lakh spent on child’s cancer treatment, denied insurance claim, man wins Rs 20 lakh

Story continues below this ad

Bihar doctor ordered to pay Rs 75,000 to woman after mismatched eye lens surgery