No proof to establish driver killed in accident was ‘employee’: Gujarat HC dismisses family’s compensation claim

The Gujarat High Court said it was “undisputed that no documentary evidence was produced on record to establish the employer-employee relationship between the deceased and (car owner).” (File photo)

Holding that a compensation claim against a vehicle owner is “unsustainable” due to the failure to establish “employer-employee” relationship, the Gujarat High Court dismissed a petition filed by the family of a deceased car driver, who was killed in a 2018 road accident while returning from Kedarnath with the brother of the vehicle owner and two other friends.

In an oral order passed on February 3, Justice M K Thakker held that the Commissioner for Workmen’s Compensation was “justified in concluding the claim petition by holding that the accident did not occur during the course of and arising out of employment”.

The petitioners – the wife and parents of the deceased car driver, Vikramsinh Chavda, had moved the high court challenging the April 30, 2022, judgment and order by the Commissioner for Workmen’s Compensation, Banaskantha at Palanpur. The Commissioner had dismissed their compensation claim of Rs 14.66 lakh, along with interest and penalty under the Workmen’s Compensation Act, from the owner of the vehicle that met with the accident.