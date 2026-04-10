No prior notice to account holder or court order needed to freeze bank accounts: Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court recently held that police doesn’t require giving prior intimation to the bank account holder before the seizure of a bank account.

A division bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Swarupama Chaturvedi made the observation while hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by multiple individuals whose bank accounts had been frozen by banks on instructions from law enforcement agencies over suspected cyber fraud transactions.

“Nowhere in the statutory scheme there is any requirement that prior notice must be given to the owner of the property, or that a court order must be obtained before seizure like it is made for the attachment under Section 107 BNSS,” the court noted.

A bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Swarupama Chaturvedi made the observation while hearing a batch of petitions of persons aggrieved by freezing of bank accounts. A bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Swarupama Chaturvedi made the observation while hearing a batch of petitions of persons aggrieved by freezing of bank accounts.

It observed that prior notice will curtail the power expressly granted under the statute and will frustrate the very object of enabling prompt action to preserve property connected with suspected offences.

The court, however, added that banks shall inform the account holders after the seizure of the account, upon instructions from the investigating agencies.

“Bank account holders, being consumers of the banks, are at least entitled to be informed of the seizure of their accounts, which renders them non-operational, so as to protect themselves from hardships and to take appropriate legal recourse,” the court said.

‘Can’t order freezing entire amount’

The court further observed that the investigating agency cannot order freezing of the entire amount lying in a bank account while investigating cyber offences.

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“Power of seizure is limited to the extent of the alleged or suspicious amount and cannot be construed to permit freezing of the entire operation of the bank account in absence of twin conditions prescribed in Section 106 BNSS, which empowers the police officer to seize,” the court said.

It added that property being a specific amount, the entire amount lying in a bank account cannot be freezed and operation of the bank account cannot be denied.

Over the issue of whether the bank can freeze accounts at the instance of the police, the court held that the police officer can instruct the freezing of the bank account subject to compliance of Section 106 (power of police to seize property) BNSS.

“We hold that the police officer can instruct the freezing of the bank account, as we hold it being “property” in case of bank account to be freezed under Section 106 BNSS, with full compliance of Section 106 BNSS and not dehors the same,” the court held.

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Addressing concerns about multi-state cybercrime complaints, the court held that jurisdiction would ordinarily lie with the Magistrate within whose territorial jurisdiction the bank branch is situated, as the freezing action operates upon the account maintained there.

“The jurisdiction is of the place where the account is being seized irrespective of the place from where the transfer or deposit is being made,” the court noted.

Court’s directions

To ensure that the rights of the account holders are protected while the ongoing investigation under Sections 106 and 107 BNSS proceeds, the court issued the following directions:

Within a week of production of a certified copy of order, the concerned respondent bank shall place under lien only the amount specified by the investigating officer with respect to all bank accounts, which are subject matter of these petitions and restore the operation of the bank accounts forthwith, thereby making the accounts fully operational.

The petitioners can approach jurisdictional magistrate wherever the bank account is freezed in noncompliance of the Section 106 of BNSS or even in the event of compliance if they believe that the complete account is required to be defreezed as the allegation leading to the freezing is incorrect or unjustified.

The concerned police or investigating agency shall, while issuing any direction to a bank under Section 106 BNSS, clearly specify the amount suspected to be involved in the commission of an offence or alleged to be stolen, which is required to be held or restricted in the concerned account.

The concerned bank shall, upon effecting any seizure, freezing, or marking of lien on an account pursuant to such directions, promptly inform the account holder of the same, including the reason of such action and the resultant operational status of the account.

Background

The court was hearing a number of petitions wherein most cases, the petitioners’ accounts were frozen after certain transactions were flagged in cybercrime complaints lodged in different parts of the country.

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In several instances, the petitioners claimed they were neither named as accused nor informed of any FIR or investigation. The petitioners therefore sought directions to de-freeze their bank accounts.

Since the reliefs sought in all the petitions were similar, and the matters arose out of similar set of facts involving identical questions of law, the court took up the matters together.