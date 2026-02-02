No permission needed to conduct religious prayer meetings within private premises: Allahabad High Court

Allahabad High Court observed that the petitioner has the right to conduct the prayer as per convenience in his own private premises without any permission. (Image generated using AI)

The Allahabad High Court recently held that no prior permission from the state authorities is required to conduct religious prayer meetings within one’s own private premises, observing that the activity falls within the ambit of the fundamental right to freedom of religion guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution.

Article 25 of the constitution provides for freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion.

A bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Siddharth Nandan was hearing a plea alleging inaction by the authorities concerned on several representations by the petitioner seeking permission to hold a religious prayer meeting within its private property.