No permission needed to prune trees? Delhi HC stops govt move

The High Court called out authorities for trying to bypass a 2023 ruling

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
2 min readNew DelhiMay 13, 2026 08:49 PM IST
delhiIn 2023, the Delhi HC had set aside these guidelines and held that “no pruning of trees will be permitted in Delhi except in accordance with the DPT Act”. (File Photo)
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The Delhi High Court on May 6 stayed a Delhi government notification that had quietly revived an exemption for pruning trees without prior permission — an exemption the court had already struck down in 2023.

Justice Jasmeet Singh noted that the fresh May 2025 notification “is in teeth” of the Delhi HC’s 2023 judgment, “which has attained finality and is binding” on the authorities.

“By virtue of the said notification, the respondent is undoing the judgment dated 29.05.2023 which to my mind cannot be so done,” Justice Singh recorded, while staying the notification.

The Delhi Preservation of Trees (DPT) Act, 1994, provides statutory protection to trees in Delhi. Under Section 9 of the Act, any person who wants to cut or remove or dispose of a tree has to seek permission from the Tree Officer concerned.

In 2019, the Delhi government had issued guidelines on pruning trees, which permitted regular pruning of branches of trees with girth up to 15.7 cm, without specific prior permission of the Tree Officer.

In 2023, the Delhi HC had set aside these guidelines and held that “no pruning of trees will be permitted in Delhi except in accordance with the DPT Act”.

However in May 2025, the Delhi government issued a notification, which brought back the 2019 exemption for pruning.

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The notification stated that no permission will be required from the Tree Officer for “general tending and light pruning, where branches to be pruned are having girth less than 15.7cm”.

It also permitted agencies to prune trees without the Tree Officer’s permission in public spaces like roads, footpaths, streets, parks that fall under the civic bodies, PWD, DDA, CPWD, ASI, Delhi Cantt etc or in building/premises of any government agency and is posing danger to life, property or traffic.

The court will hear the matter next on July 20.

Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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