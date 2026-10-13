No pension for former cop who skipped duty, went to UK: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a former Chandigarh Police constable’s plea seeking pension, noting that he went to England without informing the department or obtaining permission, and remained absent from duty without authorisation.

The man sought pension for 11 years and nine months of service before his dismissal in 2008, but the court held that a dismissed employee cannot claim pension as a matter of right when service rules provide for forfeiture of past qualifying service.

Justice Namit Kumar was hearing the man’s plea challenging orders upholding his dismissal and rejecting his appeals and revision. He was dismissed from service in 2008. “Moreover, the petitioner remained willfully absent from duty from August 3, 2007 onwards. He went abroad (England) without seeking ex-India leave from the department and without informing the department of his visit,” the court noted on October 7.

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‘Did not resume duty after sanctioned leave’

The man was appointed as a constable in the Security Wing, Chandigarh, on August 11, 1994. He was granted 45 days of earned leave from February 19, 2007 to April 4, 2007, which was subsequently extended until August 2, 2007.

He, however, failed to resume duty thereafter and remained absent from August 3, 2007, onwards. The authorities told the court that he had travelled to the United Kingdom without informing the department and that his wife had acknowledged his absence and remained in contact with him over the phone. He had neither obtained the required permission to travel abroad nor disclosed his foreign visit in his leave application.

Justice Namit Kumar found that the man remained absent from duty without permission or intimation. Justice Namit Kumar found that the man remained absent from duty without permission or intimation.

Following his continued absence, he was suspended and a departmental inquiry was initiated. Despite repeated notices, the man did not join the inquiry proceedings, resulting in an ex parte inquiry. Thereafter, a show-cause notice dated June 9, 2008 was issued, proposing his dismissal from service, but he neither submitted a reply nor appeared before the disciplinary authority despite further opportunities.

The man was dismissed from service in 2008. He moved an appeal against the order of his dismissal after six years, which was rejected by the appellate authority in 2015. His subsequent revision was also rejected in 2020. Aggrieved, he moved the high court seeking pension for the time when he was working as a constable.

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The man also relied on a head injury and memory loss as a defence. However, the authorities argued that this claim appeared to be an afterthought because he had not provided any information or authentic medical records to the department at the relevant time.

‘No pension provision for dismissed employee’

The man was represented by advocate Sukhjeet Kaur, who argued that his client had rendered 11 years and 9 months of regular service and was entitled to pensionary benefits. He also argued that pension cannot be denied just because the man was dismissed from service.

Additional Advocate General Siddharth Sandhu submitted before the high court that there is no provision under the rules for grant of pension to an employee who has been dismissed from service and the man is not entitled to the said benefit.

‘Serious misconduct’

The court found that the man remained absent from duty without permission or intimation and held that unauthorised absence from duty, particularly by an employee holding a post where regular attendance and discipline are integral to the functioning of the establishment, constitutes “serious misconduct”.

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“An employee cannot claim a right to remain absent from duty at his convenience and thereafter seek to neutralise the consequences of such conduct by relying upon the length of service rendered by him,” it said.

The court also observed that public service carries obligations of “discipline, punctuality and obedience to lawful orders”. It held that no interference was warranted when an employee repeatedly disregarded these obligations and the competent authority, after following due process, concluded that the misconduct warranted dismissal.

The judge rejected the argument that the man’s substantial period of service entitled him to pension despite his dismissal, observing that “the pensionary entitlement cannot be determined in isolation from the statutory consequences of dismissal”. The court clarified that where the applicable pension rules provide for forfeiture of past qualifying service following dismissal, an employee cannot claim pension merely on the basis of the period served before dismissal.

Holding that the man failed to establish any “enforceable legal right” entitling him to the relief of pension, the court dismissed his petition.