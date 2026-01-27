No one has licence to violate woman’s body: Orissa High Court upholds man’s conviction in rape case

Orissa High Court dismissed the plea filed by the rape convict, who had challenged his conviction under Section 376 of the IPC. (Image generated using AI)

While rejecting the defence taken by a rape convict that the survivor was ‘accustomed to sexual intercourse’ and ‘a girl of easy virtue’, the Orissa High Court recently held that no one has any licence to violate a woman’s body, even assuming she were of “easy virtue”, as every woman is entitled to privacy and the right to live with dignity.

Justice R K Pattanaik dismissed the plea filed by the rape convict, who had challenged his conviction under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, affirming the findings of both the trial court and the appellate court.

Holding that the trial court had rightly rejected such a defence, the Orissa High Court held, “The law is well settled that even in the case of an unchaste women, who alleges sexual mischief, her evidence is not to be thrown away and in this regard, the decision of the Apex Court in State of Maharashtra and another v. Madhukar Narayan Mardikar is relevant, wherein, it has been observed that a woman of such character is entitled to privacy and no one can invade the same”.